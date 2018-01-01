  1. Realting.com
Apartamenty s vyhodom na ruftop

Denpasar, Indonesia
from
€220,041
;
5
About the complex

Apartments

  • 1 bedroom
  • View of the ocean
  • Pool
  • Gym


Area:
Object area - 60.58 m²

Price: 240
000 $ (3,962 $ per m² )

Income from renting:
Revenue per day - 160 $
Loading - 70 %
Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object: 112 $
Revenue per year taking into account the loading of the object - 40,880 $
Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 25,171 $ (14,38 %)
Payback - 7 - 10 years

Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%)
Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%)


Conditions of ownership of real estate:
Type of ownership of land and real estate - leasehold 30 years + extension
Completion date: 2 Quarter 2023 

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Individual heating
  • Rough finish
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Business class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
4
New building location
Denpasar, Indonesia

You are viewing
