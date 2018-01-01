Apartamenty na Bali v Changu

Apartments
Area:
Apartment - 35 m²
Price: $110,000 ($3,143 per m² )
Rental income:
Loading - 70%
Revenue per day including load - $49
Revenue taking into account facility occupancy per year - $17,640
Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - $12,348 (11%)
Payback - 8 - 9 years
Income from buying and selling:
Purchase price:
$110,000
Sale price:
$180,000
Profit:
$70,000 (63%)
Costs and taxes for the sale of an object are calculated individually and depend on various factors.
Conditions of owning real estate:
Completion of construction - June 2025
Type of land and real estate ownership - leasehold 25 years + extension