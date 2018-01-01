  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Apartamenty na Bali v Changu

Apartamenty na Bali v Changu

Canggu, Indonesia
from
€99,956
;
8
Leave a request
Show contacts
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Apartments

  • Rooftop on the roof of the complex
  • Studio
  • Kitchen area


Area:
Apartment - 35 m²

Price: $110,000 ($3,143 per m² )

Rental income:
Loading - 70%
Revenue per day including load - $49 
Revenue taking into account facility occupancy per year - $17,640
Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - $12,348 (11%)
Payback - 8 - 9 years 

Income from buying and selling:
Purchase price:
$110,000
Sale price:
$180,000
Profit:
$70,000 (63%)

Costs and taxes for the sale of an object are calculated individually and depend on various factors.

Conditions of owning real estate:
Completion of construction - June 2025
Type of land and real estate ownership - leasehold 25 years + extension

Features

  • Security
  • Management company
  • Parking
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Comfort class
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
New building location
Canggu, Indonesia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Apartamenty v Changu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€181,738
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali s basseynom v Uluvatu
Nusa Dua, Indonesia
from
€172,651
Residential complex MAGNUM RESIDENCE SANUR
Sanur, Indonesia
from
€463,432
Residential complex Apartamenty v Changu v 5 minutah ot okeana
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€149,934
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€136,728
You are viewing
Apartamenty na Bali v Changu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€99,956
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Call
Other complexes
Residential complex MAGNUM RESIDENCE SANUR
Residential complex MAGNUM RESIDENCE SANUR
Sanur, Indonesia
from
€463,432
Area 101–204 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! A project for life and investment in Bali in the original residential complex MAGNUM RESIDENCE SANUR located in the most developed tourist area of Sanur, on the first line of the ocean. The apartments are designed with a unique design in the style of « modern ». Finishing from natural marble, premium furniture. Each apartment also has a « Smart Home » system. Features of the complex: a azure private beach, a swimming pool, a fitness center, yoga, a cafe, coworking, parking, playgrounds, a restaurant, a bar. within walking distance of the complex: - Supermarket, boutiques, spa, cafes, restaurants, yacht parking. - International kindergarten, the largest medical center. The initial minimum contribution is 30%. The projected yield of the complex ( in the first 3 years ) 18% per annum. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write! We will advise on all objects of Georgia for free! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Residential quarter Taunhaus s sistemoy umnyy dom
Residential quarter Taunhaus s sistemoy umnyy dom
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€331,672
Completion date: 2025
Townhouse 2 bedrooms Pool 2 Floors Parking Smart home Free FINS membership Area:  Building - 90 m² Price: 365,000 $ (4,055 $ per m² ) Income from renting a villa: Loading - 85%  Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object per year - 200 $ (45,890 $) Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 52,866 $ (14.8 %) Payback - 7.3 years Profit : 90000 $ (25%) Conditions of ownership of real estate: End of construction - built Land and real estate ownership - leasehold 30 years
Residential complex PARQ BLUE CALIFORNIA QUARTER
Residential complex PARQ BLUE CALIFORNIA QUARTER
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
€168,108
Area 50 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2025
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Apartments on the most beautiful shore of Bali. In the Uluvatu area. The complex has 600 villas. The complex will have a grand lagoon pool of 40 * 50 m in size. Apartments are created with complete comfort and minimalism. Acquisition of an apartment is possible with a minimum initial contribution of 40%. 20,000 square meters. m of infrastructure in one complex, including restaurants, coffee houses, bakeries, spa, fitness center, supermarket and a gallery of branded boutiques. Also a kindergarten and a school. This project was created for those who are looking for a second house on the ocean and an investment project. The investor receives net profit in any account and in any currency that is convenient for him. The developer transfers money every three months. Call or write, select an object for you in Georgia! Free legal support! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Realting.com
Go