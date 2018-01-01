  1. Realting.com
Apartamenty s sistemoy umnyy dom

Canggu, Indonesia
from
€196,203
;
9
About the complex

Apartments 

  • system "Smart house''
  • 1 bedroom
  • Terrace
  • Wardrobe


Area:
Apartment - 55 m²

Price: 214,000 $ (3,891 $ per m2)

Income from renting apartments:
Revenue per day: 116 $
Loading - 80 %
Revenue per day taking into account loading: 93 $
Revenue taking into account the loading of the object per year - 34,006 $
Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 30,636 $ (15.2 %)
Payback - 5 - 10 years

Income from purchase and sale :
Purchase price:
214 000 $
Sale price:
340 260 $
Profit:
126 260 $ (59 %)

Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors.

Total expenses and taxes:
Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%)
Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%)

Conditions of ownership of real estate:
Land and real estate ownership - leasehold 27 years

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Individual heating
  • Rough finish
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Class
Business class
Monolithic
2025
Finished
4
New building location
Canggu, Indonesia

