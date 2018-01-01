  1. Realting.com
  3. Apartamenty na Bali v Changu No 450

Apartamenty na Bali v Changu No 450

Canggu, Indonesia
from
€150,973
;
15
About the complex

Apartments
  • 2 Floors
  • 1 bedroom
  • Pool
  • Wardrobe room

Area:
Apartment - 60 m²

Price: 165,000 $ ( 2 750 $ per m²)

Income from renting:
Revenue per day: 130 $
Loading - 75 %
Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object - 97.5 $
Revenue per year taking into account the loading of the object - 35,588 $
Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 24,270.3 $ (16.5 %)
Payback - 6 years

Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors.

Total expenses and taxes:
Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%)
Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%)

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Business class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
New building location
Canggu, Indonesia

