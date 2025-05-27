Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Townhouses for sale in Attica, Greece

Athens
14
Municipality of Saronikos
50
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
43
Kalyvia Thorikou Municipal Unit
30
Show more
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
23 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 232 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 4th floor cons…
$1,25M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 251 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 251 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor c…
$1,08M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 158 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd floor cons…
$876,744
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 124 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 lev…
$712,877
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 rooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has one level. Extra…
$2,07M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 470 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement …
$1,25M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 370 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 3rd floor cons…
$2,48M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 289 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 289 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has one level. There are: a …
$855,869
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 320 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 4 lev…
$887,182
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 290 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor c…
$986,337
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 285 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 4 lev…
$3,18M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 127 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 lev…
$723,314
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 229 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 229 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor c…
$970,681
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor c…
$208,749
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 320 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor c…
$676,287
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 rooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
A beautiful villa is for sale in the prestigious suburb of Athens, Voula. This is one of the…
$1,06M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 rooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has one level. Extra…
$1,67M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 246 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor c…
$970,681
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 275 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor c…
$688,871
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 lev…
$712,877
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 400 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement …
$782,807
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 279 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 279 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 4 levels. Ground floor c…
$704,161
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 426 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 426 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$1,38M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Attica, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go