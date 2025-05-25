Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece

22 properties total found
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 306 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 306 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 6th floor cons…
$1,04M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$708,819
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 136 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$935,640
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 245 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 245 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 lev…
$1,47M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$1,03M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 175 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$1,02M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 133 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$812,022
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/2
Palaio Faliro, Mesonet Sale, 101 sq.m., The status of an object: in the process of con…
$479,016
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 lev…
$1,47M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 137 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$771,195
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 132 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$669,125
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 118 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$703,148
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$669,125
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 134 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$839,241
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 245 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 245 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 lev…
$1,47M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 lev…
$1,47M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 1st floor cons…
$652,113
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 121 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$745,110
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 126 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$805,218
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 133 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$832,436
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 118 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$739,439
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 142 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$873,264
