Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Chalandri, Greece

4 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Chalandri, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Chalandri, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 5
For sale under construction maisonette of 154 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$873,264
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Chalandri, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Chalandri, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$601,078
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalandri, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalandri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale maisonette of 146 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 3rd floor cons…
$722,928
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalandri, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalandri, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 230 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basement …
$250,498
Properties features in Municipality of Chalandri, Greece

