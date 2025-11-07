Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Troizinia
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Municipal Unit of Troizinia, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale maisonette of 116 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd floo…
$269,868
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 2/3
$269,931
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Troizinia, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go