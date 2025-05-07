Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Kifisia
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
14 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$678,433
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor c…
$947,912
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 290 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor c…
$986,337
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 497 m²
Floor -1
For sale maisonette of 497 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$1,07M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
The maisonette is located in the north suburb of Kifisia
$1,67M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
The maisonette is located in the northern suburb of Athens, in the area Nea Erithraia
$452,608
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 317 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 317 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 lev…
$2,82M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 162 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$660,153
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 158 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$936,628
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 275 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 5 levels. Semi-basement …
$605,371
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 297 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 297 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$959,197
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 224 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 224 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor c…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 212 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$866,307
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 370 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$887,182
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go