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Townhouses for sale in Koropi, Greece

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Koropi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Koropi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
The maisonette is located in the new apartment building. There are on sale the following …
$318,791
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Koropi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor …
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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