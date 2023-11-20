Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Koropi
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Koropi, Greece

2 properties total found
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Koropi, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
The maisonette is located in the new apartment building. There are on sale the following uni…
€270,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Koropi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€250,000
