Townhouses for sale in Anavissos Municipal Unit, Greece

Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-basemen…
€189,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€370,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Anavyssos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 426 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 426 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
€850,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Mavro Lithari, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Mavro Lithari, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€472,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Anavyssos, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 370 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 leve…
€265,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Saint Nicholas, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Saint Nicholas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 224 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€560,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 127 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€255,000

