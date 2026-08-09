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Townhouses for sale in Lavreotiki Municipal Unit, Greece

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Lavrio, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Lavrio, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement c…
$613,968
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Lavrio, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Lavrio, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement…
$295,177
Leave a request
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Lavreotiki Municipal Unit, Greece

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