4 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Floor -1/3
Townhouse for sale with an area of 169 square meters in Attica. The townhouse is located on …
$271,200
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Paiania, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 3/3
Townhouse is located in a new residential building in Koropi. Also for sale are the followin…
$308,962
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Paiania, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
The maisonette is located in the new apartment building. There are on sale the following uni…
$301,738
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 169 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$247,367
