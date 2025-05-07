Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Alimos
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Alimos, Greece

6 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 111 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$998,016
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 216 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 216 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$2,94M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$1,33M
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd floor cons…
$793,877
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 256 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 256 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$3,35M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 6
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 6th floor cons…
$1,25M
