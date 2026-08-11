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Townhouses for sale in Municipal Unit of Elliniko, Greece

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 5th floor con…
$560,837
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 145 m²
For sale maisonette of 145 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 4th floor con…
$401,441
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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