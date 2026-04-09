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Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece

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2 properties total found
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale maisonette of 42 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 1st floor cons…
$297,648
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale townhouse area of 42 sq.m in Athens. The townhouse is located on 2 levels. The seco…
$297,259
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Properties features in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece

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