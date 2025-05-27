Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Attica, Greece

Athens
14
Municipality of Saronikos
50
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
43
Kalyvia Thorikou Municipal Unit
30
54 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Kropia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Kropia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 430 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 4 levels. Ground floor c…
$1,86M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$386,185
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Vlychada, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Vlychada, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 218 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 218 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basement …
$626,246
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 600 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 levels. 1st floor cons…
$2,66M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 185 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd floor cons…
$1,72M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Megara, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 182 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$287,029
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor c…
$605,371
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Kropia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Kropia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 400 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$1,62M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$647,121
3 bedroom townthouse in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 251 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 251 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor c…
$1,08M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 225 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 levels. 4th floor cons…
$1,15M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 2 levels. 1st floor cons…
$897,619
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 158 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd floor cons…
$876,744
Townhouse 4 rooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has one level. Extra…
$2,07M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor c…
$2,04M
Townhouse 5 rooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse is for sale in a coastal village in Attica. The area of ​​the three-level house is…
$212,334
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 215 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$302,686
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 370 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 3rd floor cons…
$2,48M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor c…
$417,497
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor c…
$492,647
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor co…
$417,497
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 139 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$356,960
Townhouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 289 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 289 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has one level. There are: a …
$855,869
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Palatia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Palatia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement …
$260,936
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement c…
$197,267
3 bedroom townthouse in Lavrio, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Lavrio, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$260,936
Townhouse 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Townhouse 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 567 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 567 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 4 lev…
$362,179
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 290 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor c…
$219,186
3 bedroom townthouse in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 229 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 229 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor c…
$970,681
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 153 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 4th floor cons…
$427,935
