Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Zografos, Greece

4 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 5/6
For sale townhouse area of 101 sq.m in Athens under construction. The townhouse is located o…
$513,013
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Zografos, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Zografos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale townhouse area of 220 sq.m in Athens. The townhouse is located on 0 levels. The pro…
$672,617
Townhouse 6 rooms in Municipality of Zografos, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms
Municipality of Zografos, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has one level. The owners wi…
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 101 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$510,349
