Townhouses for sale in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece

10 properties total found
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Saint Spyridon, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Saint Spyridon, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 229 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 229 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€930,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Saint Spyridon, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Saint Spyridon, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 251 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 251 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€1,03M
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Saint Spyridon, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Saint Spyridon, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 246 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€930,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Saint Spyridon, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Saint Spyridon, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€320,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Saint Spyridon, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Saint Spyridon, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 198 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€195,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 255 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€1,40M
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Saint Spyridon, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Saint Spyridon, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 246 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
€340,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 210 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
€400,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Saint Spyridon, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Saint Spyridon, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 level…
€120,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€320,000
