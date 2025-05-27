Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Attica, Greece

Athens
14
Municipality of Saronikos
50
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
43
Kalyvia Thorikou Municipal Unit
30
75 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 139 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale maisonette of 139 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 4th floor cons…
$444,611
Townhouse in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has one level. A magnificent…
$417,497
3 bedroom townthouse in Markopoulo, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Markopoulo, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor c…
$187,874
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Kropia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Kropia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 430 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 4 levels. Ground floor c…
$1,86M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 145 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 4th floor cons…
$354,873
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Stathmos Afidnon, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Stathmos Afidnon, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 235 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement …
$281,811
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 277 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 277 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement …
$417,497
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 232 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 4th floor cons…
$1,25M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Koropi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor c…
$260,936
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 185 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd floor cons…
$1,72M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Megara, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 182 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$287,029
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor c…
$605,371
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Kropia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Kropia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 400 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$1,62M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 2 levels. 1st floor cons…
$313,123
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$647,121
3 bedroom townthouse in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 251 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 251 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor c…
$1,08M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 225 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 levels. 4th floor cons…
$1,15M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 2 levels. 1st floor cons…
$897,619
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement …
$365,310
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 212 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$866,307
Townhouse in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 119 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has one level. The property …
$454,028
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 288 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 288 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement …
$443,591
Townhouse in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 667 m²
Number of floors 1
The villa is located in the Northern Athens' suburb in the town of Stamata. The house contai…
$1,90M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor c…
$887,182
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 lev…
$712,877
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 124 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 lev…
$712,877
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor c…
$2,04M
Townhouse 5 rooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse is for sale in a coastal village in Attica. The area of ​​the three-level house is…
$212,334
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 215 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$302,686
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor c…
$417,497
