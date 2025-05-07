Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Artemida Municipal Unit, Greece

5 properties total found
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement …
$547,965
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 259 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 259 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$834,995
Townhouse in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 244 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 244 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$626,246
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 128 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 lev…
$378,036
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$438,372
