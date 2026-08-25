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Townhouses for sale in Piraeus, Greece

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10 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
For sale maisonette of 123 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor …
$401 441
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 131 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 131 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$631 679
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$419 152
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Red Fenix MontenegroRed Fenix Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 104 m²
For sale maisonette of 104 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 3rd floor con…
$289 274
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 3rd floor con…
$312 888
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 165 m²
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. 4th floor con…
$755 654
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
For sale maisonette of 77 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basement …
$366 020
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 141 m²
For sale maisonette of 141 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. 5th floor con…
$613 968
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1
Piraeus, Mesonet Sale, 73.29 sq.m., The status of an object: in the process of constru…
$310 272
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Townhouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/2
Piraeus,Maisonette Sale, 69.53 sqm,Status of the object: under construction,floor: 5,2 Level…
$348 375
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