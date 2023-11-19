Townhouses for sale in Municipal Unit of Neo Psychiko, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Neo Psychiko
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Neo Psychiko, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 132 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The fourth floo…
€198,000

Properties features in Neo Psychiko, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir