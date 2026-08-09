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Townhouses for sale in Rafina, Greece

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8 properties total found
Townhouse 7 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Townhouse 7 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 567 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 567 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 leve…
$409,706
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 230 m²
For sale maisonette of 230 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor …
$720,232
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor c…
$236,142
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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3 bedroom townthouse in Rafina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 139 m²
For sale maisonette of 139 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement…
$403,802
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Rafina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 165 m²
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement c…
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Rafina, Greece
Townhouse
Rafina, Greece
Area 105 m²
Townhouse for sale of 105 sq.m. in Attica. The townhouse is located on 3 levels. The first f…
$359,100
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 220 m²
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement…
$495,898
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Rafina, Greece
Townhouse
Rafina, Greece
Area 300 m²
For sale townhouse area of 300 sq.m in Attica. The townhouse is located on 4 levels. The bas…
$582,708
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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