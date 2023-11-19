Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Rafina, Greece

7 properties total found
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline in Rafina, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 1 level. The third floor …
€740,000
3 room townhouse in Rafina, Greece
3 room townhouse
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 108 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€240,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Rafina, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€350,000
Townhouse 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Rafina, Greece
Townhouse 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Area 567 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 567 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 leve…
€347,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Rafina, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 139 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€342,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Rafina, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€263,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Rafina, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€420,000
