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Townhouses for sale in Keratea, Greece

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2 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Keratea, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Keratea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd floor consi…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Keratea, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Keratea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement c…
$306,984
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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