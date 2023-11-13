Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Keratea, Greece

Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Kouvaras, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Kouvaras, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The second floo…
€300,000
