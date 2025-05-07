Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Ilion, Greece

3 properties total found
Townhouse in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 119 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has one level. The property …
$454,028
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 124 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 3rd floor cons…
$481,997
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 81 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 leve…
$464,985
Properties features in Municipality of Ilion, Greece

