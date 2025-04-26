Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Greece
  Municipality of Piraeus
  Residential
  Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece

Piraeus
8
8 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 123 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor c…
$379,967
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 141 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 levels. 5th floor cons…
$542,747
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 77 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basement c…
$323,560
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/2
Piraeus, Mesonet Sale, 69.53   sq.m., The status of the object: in the construction st…
$348,375
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 165 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 levels. 4th floor cons…
$715,232
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 3
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 3rd floor cons…
$300,810
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 7/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$370,529
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1
Piraeus, Mesonet Sale, 73.29 sq.m., The status of an object: in the process of constru…
$310,272
