Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Turkey

Doesemealti
91
Black Sea Region
72
Toroslar
69
Trabzon
67
Kuecuekcekmece
60
Ueskuedar
57
Aydın
48
Eyuepsultan
48
6 274 properties total found
Villa 9 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Sahil Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 9 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sahil Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 5
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 4
Fully furnished villa with full sea view, swimming pool, indoor and outdoor parking lot, 300…
€2,50M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, in city center in Derekoey, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, in city center
Derekoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
From the owner, without commission, 4 Rooms + 2 Living Rooms + 2 Bathrooms Wc + 1 Wc In …
€370,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Demirtas, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Demirtas, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 245 m²
Floor 3/2
Residence details  For sale duplex apartment 4 + 1 layout in a modern complex Hill Side R…
€252,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mersin, Turkey
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/10
€54,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Aydin Kusadasi Villa duplex 200 m2 Private pool 5 rooms 4 bedrooms 4 bathrooms
€650,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/15
€24,500
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/15
€24,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mersin, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 1/10
Beachfront Apartments in Complex with Rich Facilities in Kargipinari Mersin Mersin is a por…
€181,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mersin, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/12
Apartments for Sale in Mersin Turkey in a Complex with Extensive Amenities The stylish apart…
€130,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 11/12
Apartments for Sale in Mersin Turkey in a Complex with Extensive Amenities The stylish apart…
€140,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mersin, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 1/12
Apartments for Sale in Mersin Turkey in a Complex with Extensive Amenities The stylish apart…
€175,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mersin, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/10
Beachfront Apartments in Complex with Rich Facilities in Kargipinari Mersin Mersin is a por…
€135,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Elvanli, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Elvanli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/15
Sea View Apartments in Cesmeli Mersin The apartments for sale are located in the Cesmeli nei…
€105,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sariyar, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sariyar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/15
Sea View Properties for Sale in a Complex with Aquapark in Çeşmeli, Mersin The stylish prope…
€130,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/12
Apartments for Sale in a Complex with Rich Amenities in Mersin Kargıpınarı The stylish apart…
€68,500
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mersin, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 1/12
Apartments for Sale in a Complex with Rich Amenities in Mersin Kargıpınarı The stylish apart…
€107,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/15
НСМ-162826   Новый комплекс в Томюке Рады Вам представить новый комплекс с собствен…
€48,000
Penthouse 6 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 6 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 574 m²
Number of floors 42
Centrally Located Flats in the Mixed-Use Project in Sisli. Ready flats have a central locati…
€6,37M
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Konyaalti, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 3/4
Apartment Close to Amenities and Beach in Antalya Konyaalti The apartment has a layout consi…
€849,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Furnished Property in Complex with Pool near Sea in Alanya The furnished property is equippe…
€229,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/6
€110,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/5
€145,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mersin, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 9/14
€115,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/15
НСМ-162835  Новый комплекс в Томюке Представляем Вашему вниманию новый комплекс с …
€49,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Altintas, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Altintas, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€134,500
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxe Real Estate in Mixed Project with Rich Features in Alanya The real estate intertwined w…
€125,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 13
Smart Flats with Prince Islands View in Kartal Istanbul. Luxury flats are located in the Kar…
€193,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 13
Smart Flats with Prince Islands View in Kartal Istanbul. Luxury flats are located in the Kar…
€296,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 13
Smart Flats with Prince Islands View in Kartal Istanbul. Luxury flats are located in the Kar…
€357,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Mersin, Turkey
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 4/14
€80,153

