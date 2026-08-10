Residential properties for sale in Aydın, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Aydın, Turkey

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Kusadasi
95
Efeler
61
Didim
13
İncirliova
7
188 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/7
Apartments with Sea, Mountain, and City Views in a Complex in Kuşadası The apartments are lo…
$333,661
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1 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/7
Apartments with Sea, Mountain, and City Views in a Complex in Kuşadası The apartments are lo…
$207,100
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Duplex 4 rooms in Efeler, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Efeler, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 4/4
$1,83M
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TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached and Semi-Detached Sea-View Villas Walking Distance from Daily Amenities in Aydın Ku…
$358,283
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Homes near the Beach and Amenities in Kuşadası Aydın The stylish homes are situated…
$970,397
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3 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Floor 4/5
Apartments with Pool and Security Complex Close to Kuşadası Marina The apartments for sale a…
$416,070
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4 bedroom house in Kusadasi, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached and Semi-Detached Sea-View Villas Walking Distance from Daily Amenities in Aydın Ku…
$506,375
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Apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
Apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Area 600 m²
$12,09M
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2 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/5
Newly-Built Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Kuşadası These stylish apartments are situa…
$194,444
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4 room apartment in Efeler, Turkey
4 room apartment
Efeler, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/6
$1,62M
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2 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/5
Newly-Built Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Kuşadası These stylish apartments are situa…
$167,981
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4 room apartment in Efeler, Turkey
4 room apartment
Efeler, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/1
$3,20M
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2 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/6
Sea View Real Estate in a Complex with Pool Close to Kuşadası Marina The real estate in Kuşa…
$590,094
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4 room apartment in Efeler, Turkey
4 room apartment
Efeler, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 6/14
$1,38M
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1 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/3
Spacious Apartments with Sea and Nature Views in Kuşadası Aydın Kuşadası holds special signi…
$142,388
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2 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious Golf Course and Nature View Apartments in Kuşadası Kuşadası, located close to the a…
$467,576
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4 room apartment in Efeler, Turkey
4 room apartment
Efeler, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 5/5
$1,05M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
New Contemporary Villas in Kuşadası with Terraces and Pools Located in Aydın, Kuşadası is a …
$896,870
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4 room apartment in Efeler, Turkey
4 room apartment
Efeler, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
$2,56M
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4 room apartment in Efeler, Turkey
4 room apartment
Efeler, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
$2,27M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 420 m²
Floor 1/3
New-Built Villas with Large Gardens Close to Daily Amenities in Kuşadası The villas are loca…
$1,88M
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4 room apartment in Efeler, Turkey
4 room apartment
Efeler, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/3
$3,48M
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2 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/3
Spacious Apartments with Sea and Nature Views in Kuşadası Aydın Kuşadası holds special signi…
$240,350
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/3
Sea View Apartments in a Secure Complex with a Pool in Kuşadası Turkey These chic apartments…
$170,666
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2 room house in Kusadasi, Turkey
2 room house
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/5
$8,89M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/2
Elegant Villas with Pool Close to the Beach and Amenities in Davutlar, Kuşadası These stylis…
$358,283
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3 bedroom apartment in Didim, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Didim, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 5
MODERNE WOHNANLAGE IN DIDIM STRANDNAH, ZENTRAL MEERBLICKGerman broker §34c Admission – secur…
$312,101
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Villas Surrounded by Nature and Near the Beach in Kuşadası Kuşadası, close to the a…
$640,622
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1 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/5
Newly-Built Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Kuşadası These stylish apartments are situa…
$137,284
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Efeler, Turkey
5 room apartment
Efeler, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Floor 1/5
$2,91M
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Property types in Aydın

apartments
houses

Properties features in Aydın, Turkey

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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