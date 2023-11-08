Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Aydın, Turkey

Tuerkmen Mahallesi
27
Kusadasi
23
Didim
7
48 properties total found
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Kusadasi, Turkey
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
New apartment from the owner in Izmir (Kushadasi). Apartment 1 + 1, area 45 m2. Second floor…
€80,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Didim, Turkey
3 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Didim, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Beautiful duplex apartments in the best area of the city of Didim, surrounded by pine groves…
€198,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
A complex of 25 luxurious duplex villas in the Guzel Chamli area of Kushadasa. Pool and gree…
€424,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
The luxurious villa complex includes 17 private villas with a fully separate entrance and pa…
€400,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 170 m²
A complex of villas with 8 modern villas with sea views and the beautiful nature of Kushadas…
€255,000
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with бассейн in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with бассейн
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
The villa complex is located in the center of Kushadasi. You will find 206 villas with beaut…
€140,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Kusadasi, Turkey
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Apartments with sea and city views in the center of Kushadasi, where the most beautiful beac…
€86,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Kusadasi, Turkey
3 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 143 m²
The residence offers modern life with its location, special atmosphere, social, sports and c…
€187,100
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 154 m²
The villas are located in the center of Kushadasa, just 150 meters from the sea, where histo…
€328,000
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
The project has 34 villas, 28 of them are 2 + 1 with an area of 85 m2 and 6 of them are 3 + …
€216,000
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 300 m²
The luxurious villa complex includes 17 private villas with a fully separate entrance and pa…
€352,900
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
An excellent opportunity for investment and pre-purchase in the second phase of a summer tow…
€340,500
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 94 m²
The villa complex is located in the center of Kushadasi. You will find 206 villas with beaut…
€138,500
3 room house in Didim, Turkey
3 room house
Didim, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
Вилла дуплекс в ЖК Вид на бассейн 3+1 3 спальни  зал с открытой кухней 160 м2…
€202,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Aydin Kusadasi Villa duplex 200 m2 Private pool 5 rooms 4 bedrooms 4 bathrooms
€650,000
Villa 4 room villa in Aegean Region, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Didim Altinkum Çamlık 4 villas (2 twins) for sale Each villa 4+1 240m2 3 floors 5 room…
€340,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with garage, with surveillance security system in Aegean Region, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with garage, with surveillance security system
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Didim Altinkum Çamlık 4 villas (2 twins) for sale Each villa 4+1 240m2 3 floors 5 room…
€340,000
Villa 3 room villa in Didim, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Didim, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Villa for sale in Akbuk Didim -3 storey twin villa -250 m2 -3+1 -4 rooms -1…
€750,000
3 room apartment in Aegean Region, Turkey
3 room apartment
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 5
В Кушадасах самые известные пляжи и все, что вы ищете для повседневной жизни. На Дамском пля…
€175,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with sea view in Aegean Region, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with sea view
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Район İkicesmelik обеспечивает доступ к магазинам и паркам, где вы можете совершать покупки …
€130,000
2 room apartment in Aegean Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Aegean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
В Кушадасах самые известные пляжи и все, что вы ищете для повседневной жизни. На Дамском пля…
€160,000
3 room apartment in Aegean Region, Turkey
3 room apartment
Aegean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 4/5
Район Эге - один из самых популярных и ценных поселков Кушадасы. Вид на море, доминирующий н…
€105,000
1 room apartment in Aegean Region, Turkey
1 room apartment
Aegean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 5
Отельного типа комплекс, локация крутая прямо перед пляжем #1 в Кушадасы. У самого пляжа,…
€144,000
1 room apartment in Aegean Region, Turkey
1 room apartment
Aegean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Вид на море. С мебелью. Дому 13 лет. Находится у порта, с охраной, бассейном, имеет…
€82,000
2 room apartment in Aegean Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Aegean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Район Караова – один из уникальных районов Кушадасы с его знаменитым пляжем, растянувшимся н…
€130,000
2 room apartment in Aegean Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Aegean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Район Деермендере. Немного отдален от центра, район спокойный, зеленый, с широкими улицам…
€165,000
1 room apartment in Aegean Region, Turkey
1 room apartment
Aegean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Кушадасы, район Туркмен, центр. Квартира с декором и оформлением. Близко к морю, но он…
€105,000
1 room apartment in Aegean Region, Turkey
1 room apartment
Aegean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 5
2 минуты до вокзала. До моря минут 20-25. Удобная локация. Рынок, автовокзал. Ко…
€63,500
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Kusadasi, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Kusadasi, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2
Квартира в г. Кушадасы. На продажу в комплексе за городом в "Гольф клубе". Большой балко…
€120,000
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with mountain view in Kusadasi, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with mountain view
Kusadasi, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
База Гольф клуба за городом Кушадасы. Уединённое тихое место. УК сдаёт под ключ. Ин…
€130,000

