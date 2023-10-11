Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Bodrum

Residential properties for sale in Bodrum, Turkey

Yalikavak
5
307 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with Благоустроенная территория комплекса in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with Благоустроенная территория комплекса
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Floor 1
€1,15M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with swimming pool in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with swimming pool
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 1
€369,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 247 m²
Floor 1
€1,20M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Luxury Villa with a Private Pier in Bodrum Yalıkavak Yalıkavak, a prestigious area just 18 k…
€551,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Derekoey, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Derekoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Flats Walking Distance from the Center of Gümüşlük in Bodrum The flats are located …
€377,000
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Bodrum, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Bodrum, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Bodrum, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Bodrum, Turkey
Price on request
House in city center in Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
House in city center
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Price on request
House in city center in Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
House in city center
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 177 m²
Number of floors 2
Nature-View Villas in Bodrum's Tranquil Torba These exquisite villas are part of a boutique …
€940,000
Apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
Apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
These breathtaking properties for sale in Bodrum are located in the Adabuku District, on the…
€216,607
Villa Villa in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa Villa
Bodrum, Turkey
Madnasa Turkbuku is a luxury villa mansions compound located in Bodrum's beautiful bays, off…
€2,82M
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Apartments with Lovely Views in a Luxury Complex by the Sea in Bodrum, Yalikavak The luxury …
€555,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Apartments with Lovely Views in a Luxury Complex by the Sea in Bodrum, Yalikavak The luxury …
€685,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 151 m²
Separate villa with a private pool in a residential complex by the sea.The complex where thi…
€690,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bodrum, Turkey
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Apartment in a new residential complex in Bodrum in the Adabukyu area. Adabukyu — is a quiet…
€269,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bodrum, Turkey
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
A new privileged residential complex project in the very center of the popular Bodrum distri…
€182,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 156 m²
A new villa project in Bodrum with its own coastline. Each villa has its own garden and sea …
€1,10M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 151 m²
Separate villa with a private pool in a residential complex by the sea. The complex where th…
€640,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
This magnificent villa complex is located in Bodrum. This project will be built on a plot of…
€1,14M
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bodrum, Turkey
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
Apartments in a new complex in Bodrum. On the territory of the complex you will find a Beach…
€370,000
Villa 4 room villa with бассейн in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with бассейн
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 255 m²
New residential complex from a proven developer. Excellent interior design, exterior in the …
€900,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Derekoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Derekoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/2
Centrally Located Apartments in Bodrum Akyarlar The modern apartments are located in the Aky…
€480,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern Detached Houses with Private Pools and Gardens in Konacık Bodrum Modern detached hous…
€1,45M
Villa 9 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 9 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 10
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 4
2 Detached Villas with Sea Views and Outbuilding within Walking Distance of the Beach in Bod…
€2,16M
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Dagbelen, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
Low-rise residence with swimming pools at 400 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey We offer …
€937,000
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Dagbelen, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury complex of furnished villas at 400 meters from the sea, close to the center of Bodrum…
€1,59M
9 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Yalikavak, Turkey
9 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Yalikavak, Turkey
Rooms 13
Area 497 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and guest houses, Yalikavak, Turkey We offer vill…
€3,02M
5 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Yalikavak, Turkey
5 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Yalikavak, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront two-storey illas with swimming pools, Yalikavak, Turkey We offer luxury villas w…
€1,20M
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Islamhaneleri, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Islamhaneleri, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence with a swimming pool and a private beach, 150 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Tur…
€462,705

Property types in Bodrum

apartments
houses

Properties features in Bodrum, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir