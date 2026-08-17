Residential properties for sale in Bodrum, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Bodrum, Turkey

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apartments
157
houses
211
368 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Luxury Detached Villas with Private Pool and Breathtaking Views near the Shore in Bodrum Gun…
$1,04M
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1 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 2
Seafront Apartments with Private Beach Access in Bodrum Bitez These apartments are located i…
$818,016
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2 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Located in Ispartakule Avcılar, the Blue Nest 10 project awaits you with all its privileges!…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/2
Nature and Sea View Apartments in Bodrum Muğla Sea and nature view apartments are in Gümüşl…
$703,665
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3 bedroom house in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Hotel-Like Villas in Bodrum Adabuku with Private Beach and Marina Located in Bodrum, Adabuk…
$1,45M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 625 m²
Project is waiting for you next to the harbor of Yalykavak in the last bay of Yalikavak, in …
$2,99M
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TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Three-bedroom seafront villa in Gumusluk | Bodrum. Surrounded by pine forests, right on t…
$704,004
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 328 m²
Number of floors 1
Residence Apartments in a Privileged Seafront Project in Bodrum Türkbükü The apartments for …
$3,20M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 727 m²
'Peace'. Perhaps the most beautiful word about Zeft Golkoy. This is a place where you can he…
$9,68M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
Floor 2/2
Detached Villas with Private Pools and Sea Views in Bodrum The villas are located in the Kon…
$2,63M
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House 12 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
House 12 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 17
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 11
Area 982 m²
Natural Living Complex Made of Custom Stone Country Houses in Bodrum Gölköy The sea-view cou…
$4,45M
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2 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments in a Complex with a Pool Near the Beach in Bodrum Turkey These apartments for sal…
$630,422
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2 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/3
Flats with Smart Home System in Complex with Communal Pool in Bodrum Bardakçı The flats are …
$519,375
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1 bedroom apartment in Gumusluk, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gumusluk, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment 1 + 1 with full furnishings and a set of household appliances . Residence with a s…
Price on request
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 517 m²
Number of floors 2
Fully Detached Villas with Smart Home System in Bodrum Türkbükü, with its private coves, cry…
$17,71M
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1 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Apartments with Smart Home System in a Project with Rich Social Facilities in Bodrum Gümüşlü…
$251,012
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5 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 237 m²
A home full of peace and security awaits you with the panoramic view of Istanbul.Wide Blue w…
$689,145
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 100 m²
Invest in one of the highest towers of Istanbul and enjoy the unique view of the city. Locat…
$4,32M
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3 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
Nature and Sea View Apartments in Bodrum Muğla Sea and nature view apartments are in Gümüşl…
$820,943
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Gumusluk, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Gumusluk, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa in Bodrum: luxurious life on the Aegean coast!Exclusive villa in Bodrum, Gyumüshlük-Ko…
$1,34M
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3 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
An innovative life is rising in Bahçelievler. Privasol's smart homes promise you a safe and …
$2,88M
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4 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
You will have the opportunity to live among the natural wonders of Alanya Avsallar in the Ka…
Price on request
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5 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 5
Area 625 m²
Mirador Kartal is a completely new project that will allow you to fully enjoy Istanbul, the …
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Cozy Detached Villas in Bodrum Situated in a Safe Complex The detached villas in Bodrum are …
$511,454
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2 bedroom house in Bodrum, Turkey
2 bedroom house
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Investment Opportunity: Sea-View Properties with Smart Home Systems in Bodrum Gumusluk Nest…
$1,23M
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6 bedroom house in Bodrum, Turkey
6 bedroom house
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 498 m²
Situated in the picturesque Gumusluk neighborhood of Bodrum, these luxurious detached villas…
$3,26M
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2 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment in the Bodrum Center with panoramic views of the city, the sea and St. Peter's Cas…
$480,000
VAT
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3 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Area 175 m²
Retro Residence was designed to allow you to use all the facilities and opportunities of the…
Price on request
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 480 m²
Unique Sea View Detached Villas with Modern Living Spaces in Bodrum Muğla Modern villas for …
$2,96M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/3
Flats with Smart Home System in Complex with Communal Pool in Bodrum Bardakçı The flats are …
$508,965
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