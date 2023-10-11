UAE
Realting.com
Turkey
Residential
Bodrum
Residential properties for sale in Bodrum, Turkey
Yalikavak
5
Clear all
307 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with Благоустроенная территория комплекса
Bodrum, Turkey
5
3
165 m²
1
€1,15M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with swimming pool
Bodrum, Turkey
3
2
146 m²
1
€369,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Bodrum, Turkey
5
3
247 m²
1
€1,20M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
4
2
95 m²
Luxury Villa with a Private Pier in Bodrum Yalıkavak Yalıkavak, a prestigious area just 18 k…
€551,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Derekoey, Turkey
4
2
100 m²
2
Spacious Flats Walking Distance from the Center of Gümüşlük in Bodrum The flats are located …
€377,000
Recommend
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Bodrum, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Bodrum, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
House in city center
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
House in city center
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Bodrum, Turkey
4
3
177 m²
2
Nature-View Villas in Bodrum's Tranquil Torba These exquisite villas are part of a boutique …
€940,000
Recommend
Apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
These breathtaking properties for sale in Bodrum are located in the Adabuku District, on the…
€216,607
Recommend
Villa Villa
Bodrum, Turkey
Madnasa Turkbuku is a luxury villa mansions compound located in Bodrum's beautiful bays, off…
€2,82M
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
2
1
76 m²
Apartments with Lovely Views in a Luxury Complex by the Sea in Bodrum, Yalikavak The luxury …
€555,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
3
2
126 m²
Apartments with Lovely Views in a Luxury Complex by the Sea in Bodrum, Yalikavak The luxury …
€685,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Bodrum, Turkey
4
151 m²
Separate villa with a private pool in a residential complex by the sea.The complex where thi…
€690,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bodrum, Turkey
3
75 m²
Apartment in a new residential complex in Bodrum in the Adabukyu area. Adabukyu — is a quiet…
€269,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bodrum, Turkey
2
58 m²
A new privileged residential complex project in the very center of the popular Bodrum distri…
€182,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Bodrum, Turkey
4
156 m²
A new villa project in Bodrum with its own coastline. Each villa has its own garden and sea …
€1,10M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Bodrum, Turkey
4
151 m²
Separate villa with a private pool in a residential complex by the sea. The complex where th…
€640,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Bodrum, Turkey
4
130 m²
This magnificent villa complex is located in Bodrum. This project will be built on a plot of…
€1,14M
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bodrum, Turkey
2
75 m²
Apartments in a new complex in Bodrum. On the territory of the complex you will find a Beach…
€370,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with бассейн
Bodrum, Turkey
5
255 m²
New residential complex from a proven developer. Excellent interior design, exterior in the …
€900,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Derekoey, Turkey
3
1
69 m²
1/2
Centrally Located Apartments in Bodrum Akyarlar The modern apartments are located in the Aky…
€480,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Bodrum, Turkey
6
4
185 m²
1
Modern Detached Houses with Private Pools and Gardens in Konacık Bodrum Modern detached hous…
€1,45M
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
15
10
850 m²
4
2 Detached Villas with Sea Views and Outbuilding within Walking Distance of the Beach in Bod…
€2,16M
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Dagbelen, Turkey
4
138 m²
2
Low-rise residence with swimming pools at 400 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey We offer …
€937,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Dagbelen, Turkey
4
230 m²
2
Luxury complex of furnished villas at 400 meters from the sea, close to the center of Bodrum…
€1,59M
Recommend
9 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Yalikavak, Turkey
13
497 m²
2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and guest houses, Yalikavak, Turkey We offer vill…
€3,02M
Recommend
5 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Yalikavak, Turkey
6
170 m²
2
Beachfront two-storey illas with swimming pools, Yalikavak, Turkey We offer luxury villas w…
€1,20M
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Islamhaneleri, Turkey
3
68 m²
2
New residence with a swimming pool and a private beach, 150 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Tur…
€462,705
Recommend
Property types in Bodrum
apartments
houses
Properties features in Bodrum, Turkey
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
