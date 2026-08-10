Residential properties for sale in Gazipasa, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Gazipasa, Turkey

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apartments
145
houses
6
161 property total found
1 room apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 7/10
$172,220
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/5
Great Location in Gazipaşa Pazarcı Unique High-Quality Project Pazarcı / Gazipaşa / Antaly…
$91,334
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Agency
gazivisor / Real Estate & Investment
Languages
English, Türkçe
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1 room apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 7/10
$172,220
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/7
In Gazipaşa Pazarcı, Within a High-Quality Residential Complex with Open Surroundings, Where…
$58,375
VAT
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Agency
gazivisor / Real Estate & Investment
Languages
English, Türkçe
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1 room apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 3/10
$156,039
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Gazipasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 7
Apartments Close to the Sea in a Complex with Amenities in Antalya Gazipaşa is one of the m…
$127,172
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 7
Apartments Close to the Sea in a Complex with Amenities in Antalya Gazipaşa is one of the m…
$83,990
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1 room apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 4/10
$159,506
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1 room apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 4/10
$165,285
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Apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
Apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
D:631🏡 Gazipasha | Pazardji district | 1 km to the seaApartment for sale is 1+1, 35 m2 on th…
$50,100
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1 room apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 5/10
$165,285
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1 room apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 5/10
$169,909
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1 room apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 4/10
$160,662
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1 room apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 3/10
$150,259
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Apartments in a Complex with Social Activities in Gazipaşa Antalya Stylish apartments are lo…
$115,312
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1 room apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 10
$131,766
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1 room apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 7/10
$179,156
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/5
Gazipaşa Pazarcı, Tropikal Parka Bakan 1+1 Daireler, Yüksek Kaliteli Bir Komplekste 1+1 50…
$83,030
VAT
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Agency
gazivisor / Real Estate & Investment
Languages
English, Türkçe
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1 room apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 8/10
$175,688
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/5
Great Location in Gazipaşa Pazarcı Unique High-Quality Project Pazarcı / Gazipaşa / Antaly…
$84,217
VAT
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Agency
gazivisor / Real Estate & Investment
Languages
English, Türkçe
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House in Gazipasa, Turkey
House
Gazipasa, Turkey
Sea-View Apartment in Gazipaşa – 2BR, Terrace & Private Garden (Panorama Residence) Looking…
$199,088
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 5
What you get: Stylish and fully furnished apartment 1+1 in a new modern residential complex …
$81,644
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/5
For rent. What you get: Apartments 1+1 in a new complex in a quiet area of Gazipasa. Gazip…
$88,498
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Apartment in Gazipaşa for sale Apartment in Gazipaşa for sale – This apartment in Gazipaşa f…
$70,452
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/5
Gazipaşa Pazar Merkezi Konumu Yüksek Kaliteli İnşaat Cumhuriyet / Pazarcı / Gazipaşa / Ant…
$81,302
VAT
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Agency
gazivisor / Real Estate & Investment
Languages
English, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 room apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 5/10
$169,909
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Apartments in a Complex with Social Activities in Gazipaşa Antalya Stylish apartments are lo…
$150,255
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3
What you get: Bright furnished apartment planning 1+1 with a total area of 50 m2 in a new co…
$69,371
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 5
City and Forest View Apartments with Rich Facilities in Gazipaşa Center Located to the east…
$110,568
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 7
What you get: Modern 1+1 apartment with an area of 64.5 m2, located on the 7th floor of a ne…
$107,269
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