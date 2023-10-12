Residential properties for sale in Konyaalti, Turkey

Show property on map Show properties list
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Konyaalti, Turkey
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 4/5
Presented for sale three-room apartment ( 2 + 1 ) in excellent location. The apartment is lo…
€180,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Konyaalti, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 3/4
Apartment Close to Amenities and Beach in Antalya Konyaalti The apartment has a layout consi…
€851,000
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Konyaalti, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Konyaalti, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Konyaalti, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Konyaalti, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Konyaalti, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Konyaalti, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Konyaalti, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Konyaalti, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
Apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
Apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Price on request
1 room Duplex with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Konyaalti, Turkey
1 room Duplex with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 50 m²
Spacious Duplex Property in Konyaaltı Antalya The ready-to-move property is in a single-blo…
€101,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Konyaalti, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartment with Pool Walking Distance of the Sea in Konyaaltı Hurma The modern apartment is l…
€185,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Konyaalti, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/6
Furnished Property in a Complex with Pool in Konyaaltı Antalya The chic property is located…
€307,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Konyaalti, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 4
Ready to Move Apartments with Hotel Concept in Liman Neighborhood Apartments for sale in Tur…
€172,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair in Konyaalti, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
Elegant Apartments with Practical Design with Mountain and Nature Views in Sarısu Neighbourh…
€142,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive Flats in a Complex Offering Rich Facilities Close to the Sea in Antalya Stunning f…
€307,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive Flats in a Complex Offering Rich Facilities Close to the Sea in Antalya Stunning f…
€284,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Konyaalti, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive Flats in a Complex Offering Rich Facilities Close to the Sea in Antalya Stunning f…
€217,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive Flats in a Complex Offering Rich Facilities Close to the Sea in Antalya Stunning f…
€213,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Konyaalti, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive Flats in a Complex Offering Rich Facilities Close to the Sea in Antalya Stunning f…
€199,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Konyaalti, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive Flats in a Complex Offering Rich Facilities Close to the Sea in Antalya Stunning f…
€284,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Konyaalti, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 3
Well-Located Apartments Close to Any Kind of Amenities in Konyaalti Antalya The brand new ap…
€140,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 4
Mountain View Properties in Building with Communal Swimming Pool in Hurma Antalya Properties…
€315,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Konyaalti, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 4
Mountain View Properties in Building with Communal Swimming Pool in Hurma Antalya Properties…
€270,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair in Konyaalti, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/4
Furnished Apartment with En-Suite Bathroom on Middle Floor in Konyaalti Antalya The apartmen…
€218,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair in Konyaalti, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/4
Well Kept Apartment in a Secure Complex Near Beach in Liman, Konyaaltı The apartment for sal…
€218,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Single-Block Complex with Swimming Pool in Hurma Konyaalti The apartments are …
€350,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Konyaalti, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Single-Block Complex with Swimming Pool in Hurma Konyaalti The apartments are …
€265,000
