Residential properties for sale in Muğla, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Muğla, Turkey

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Bodrum
14
Milas
112
Fethiye
96
Marmaris
13
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664 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
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2 bedroom apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/4
In ancient times, Fethiye was known as Telmessos, the "land of lights." Undoubtedly, the bri…
$286,170
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INEST HOMES
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
Floor 2/2
Detached House with a Swimming Pool and Garden Near the Beach in Fethiye Fethiye Ovacık is a…
$879,190
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4 bedroom house in Bodrum, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 284 m²
Nestled near the ancient ruins of Myndos in the charming Gumusluk district of Bodrum, these …
$2,16M
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Villa 4 bedrooms in Oludeniz, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oludeniz, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
A villa where space, quality, and privacy combine This spacious 4-story villa, 350 m², is…
$600,248
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Mansion 7 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 5 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for sale ULTRA-LUXURY MANSION Bodrum Turkey broker commission free for buyerDescriptio…
$15,02M
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ISB Global Immobilien
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 650 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached and Furnished Villas within Walking Distance to Various Amenities Situated in Bodru…
$3,72M
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TekceTekce
Villa 2 bedrooms in Aegean Region, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Aegean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Golden Rose
$614,562
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1 bedroom apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments with a Shared Pool Within Walking Distance of the Beach in Fethiye Muğla The luxu…
$160,357
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Cozy Detached Villas in Bodrum Situated in a Safe Complex The detached villas in Bodrum are …
$338,666
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3 bedroom house in Fethiye, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious Yalı with a Private Pier in Fethiye Knight Island The yalı is located on Knight Is…
$2,55M
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5 bedroom apartment in Kizilagac, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Kizilagac, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 253 m²
CHECK PROMOTIONAL OFFERS! My name is Leon, ask me your question, check availability and pric…
$1,99M
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Detached Villas with Sea and Nature Views in Bodrum Turkey The 6-bedroom villas are…
$1,85M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
5-Bedroom Luxury Villa with Sea View and Infinity Pool in Fethiye Turkey Located in the Ovac…
$1,15M
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2 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 138 m²
Mirador Kartal is a completely new project that will allow you to fully enjoy Istanbul, the …
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
🏡 Villa in Uzumlu, Fethiye 15 minutes from the sea, quiet elevated location, surrounded b…
$1,000,000
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INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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1 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious Apartments with Private Beach with Unique Sea Views in Bodrum Küçükbük Sea view ma…
$635,663
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Milas, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with Gardens Surrounded by Nature in Muğla Milas Detached villas are located…
$360,902
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2 bedroom apartment in Milas, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
Reasonable Priced Real Estate Intertwined with Nature in Milas Muğla The real estate is loca…
$185,078
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Two-bedroom villa with panoramic sea views in a picturesque area of ​​Bodrum. The villa i…
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Milas, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Detached Villas in a Project in a Natural Setting with Smart Home Systems Güllük is a popula…
$827,068
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 453 m²
Golden Age Yalikavak
$2,90M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Aegean Region, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Aegean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Blue Cove Villas
$3,48M
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 6
Area 260 m²
All the privileges of living in the center await you in this project! How would you like a l…
Price on request
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Aegean Region, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Aegean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Aztek Villas
$968,225
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2 bedroom apartment in Milas, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Lake-View Flats with Smart Home Systems in Adabükü Bodrum The flats are situated in the Adab…
$188,548
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3 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
Overlooking the views of Canal Istanbul, Lakeside Heaven has 408 residences and 25 stores re…
$2,36M
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1 bedroom apartment in Kargicak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/3
For rent. For investment What you get: Premium complex with infrastructure 200 meters from…
$194,733
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 1
Panoramic Sea View Villas with Private Pools in Gümüşlük Bodrum Gümüşlük, one of the oldest …
$1,77M
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2 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Panoramic Sea View Properties with Private Gardens in Bodrum Konacik Properties for sale in …
$838,632
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Property types in Muğla

apartments
houses

Properties features in Muğla, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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