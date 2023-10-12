Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Muğla, Turkey

Bodrum
89
Fethiye
12
Marmaris
11
Yalikavak
5
Dalaman
3
Milas
3
501 property total found
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with Благоустроенная территория комплекса in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with Благоустроенная территория комплекса
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Floor 1
€1,15M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with swimming pool in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with swimming pool
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 1
€369,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 247 m²
Floor 1
€1,20M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Luxury Villa with a Private Pier in Bodrum Yalıkavak Yalıkavak, a prestigious area just 18 k…
€548,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Derekoey, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Derekoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Flats Walking Distance from the Center of Gümüşlük in Bodrum The flats are located …
€375,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/3
Charming House with Private Pool in Mugla Fethiye This charming house boasts an underfloor h…
€1,10M
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Bodrum, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Bodrum, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Bodrum, Turkey
Price on request
House in city center in Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
House in city center
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Price on request
House in city center
House in city center
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 177 m²
Number of floors 2
Nature-View Villas in Bodrum's Tranquil Torba These exquisite villas are part of a boutique …
€936,000
1 room apartment in Kuyucak Koey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Kuyucak Koey, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Area 94 m²
€187,171
Apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
Apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
These breathtaking properties for sale in Bodrum are located in the Adabuku District, on the…
€216,081
Villa Villa in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa Villa
Bodrum, Turkey
Madnasa Turkbuku is a luxury villa mansions compound located in Bodrum's beautiful bays, off…
€2,81M
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Apartments with Lovely Views in a Luxury Complex by the Sea in Bodrum, Yalikavak The luxury …
€555,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Apartments with Lovely Views in a Luxury Complex by the Sea in Bodrum, Yalikavak The luxury …
€685,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 151 m²
Separate villa with a private pool in a residential complex by the sea.The complex where thi…
€690,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bodrum, Turkey
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Apartment in a new residential complex in Bodrum in the Adabukyu area. Adabukyu — is a quiet…
€269,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bodrum, Turkey
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
A new privileged residential complex project in the very center of the popular Bodrum distri…
€182,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 156 m²
A new villa project in Bodrum with its own coastline. Each villa has its own garden and sea …
€1,10M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 151 m²
Separate villa with a private pool in a residential complex by the sea. The complex where th…
€640,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
These new modern villas are located in the most popular resort area of Fethiye, Chalysh. The…
€617,825
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
These three-bedroom villas, located in Koj Chalysh, Fethiye, were built to the highest stand…
€661,142
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Fethiye, Turkey
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 117 m²
Our company is pleased to present you a unique new project in the very center of Fethiye ove…
€364,768
4 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Fethiye, Turkey
4 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 140 m²
Modern new apartments for sale in Fethiye, located just 200 meters from the beach! Total ar…
€353,369
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 180 m²
The house is located in a complex consisting of 11 identical villas, in the village of Ovaji…
€336,270
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
Modern new villas for sale in Fethiye, located just 200 meters from the beach. Total area 2…
€667,981
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
Due to the fact that Chalysh beach is within walking distance, and many supermarkets and res…
€547,152
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
New modern villas for sale in Fethiye, within walking distance to the famous beach and Chaly…
€746,634
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
This magnificent villa complex is located in Bodrum. This project will be built on a plot of…
€1,14M

