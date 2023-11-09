Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Mezitli, Turkey

apartments
235
235 properties total found
5 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Kuzucu, Turkey
5 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Kuzucu, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 18
Luxury apartments in the centre of Mezitli district, Mersin, Turkey A project consisting of…
€290,000
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Kuzucu, Turkey
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Kuzucu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 13
Residential complex with fitness room, sauna, swimming pool, 600 metres to the sea, Mezitli,…
€65,000
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Kuzucu, Turkey
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Kuzucu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 14
Residential complex with swimming pool, 350 metres to the sea, Mezitli, Mersin, Turkey Ther…
€82,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Mezitli, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/14
€88,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Mezitli, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 13/14
€121,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Mezitli, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 4/10
€148,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Mezitli, Turkey
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 4/10
€138,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Mezitli, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 3/14
€119,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Mezitli, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 4/15
€107,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Mezitli, Turkey
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 11/11
€132,500
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Kuzucu, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Kuzucu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with large gardens and a swimming pool, Mersin, Turkey We offer spacious and …
€396,871
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Mezitli, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence in Mezitli We present to your attention a new residence with its own infrastru…
€100,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Mezitli, Turkey
3 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 57
€550,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Mezitli, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 13
€62,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Mezitli, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 13
€73,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground in Mezitli, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 15
€75,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mezitli, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 15
€55,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground in Mezitli, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 13
€118,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Mezitli, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 14
€66,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Mezitli, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 14
€68,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Mezitli, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 5/14
€85,500
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Mezitli, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 8
New complex in Mezitli We are glad to present a new complex with its own infrastructure. Loc…
€76,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Mezitli, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/5
€109,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mezitli, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 14
€69,000
2 room apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 11/15
€73,000
2 room apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 7/15
€69,000
2 room apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 7/15
€69,000
2 room apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 8/15
€70,000
2 room apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 8/15
€70,000
2 room apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 6/15
€68,000

