Residential properties for sale in Mezitli, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Mezitli, Turkey

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apartments
688
houses
25
713 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
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2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 6/14
Lavinya Concept is a modern residential complex and consists of 3 blocks of 14 floors.  Loca…
$171,023
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1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 14
Mersin's new building, TejeThe complex consists of 2 blocksApartments 1+1Area: 60 m2 gross /…
$58,994
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1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 9/13
Bright apartment 1 + 1 in Tomyuk, MersinStories - 13Floor 9.House surrendered, sought500 met…
$62,464
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2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 14
Mersin's new building, TejeThe complex consists of 2 blocksApartments 2+1Area: 70 m2 gross /…
$108,155
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1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 14
Mersin's new building, TejeThe complex consists of 2 blocksApartments 1+1Area: 60 m2 gross /…
$61,307
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1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 12/15
Spacious apartment 1 + 1 with a view of the pool in Mersin, ArpachbakhshishBlock BFloors - 1…
$63,571
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 14
Mersin's new building, TejeThe complex consists of 2 blocksApartments 2+1Area: 70 m2 gross /…
$101,793
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2 room apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 14/15
$91,889
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2 room apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 8/15
$79,175
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1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 9/14
New apartment 1 + 1 by the sea in Mersin, TomyukThe complex consists of 2 blocksThe complex …
$54,309
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2 room apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 12/15
$89,578
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2 room apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 10/15
$82,643
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2 room apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 5/15
$79,175
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2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 13
New complex of apartments comfort classMersin, Mezitli, TegeGasified area of Mersin city lim…
$73,147
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3 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 15
New Mersina building, CesmeliThe complex consists of 3 blocks on 15 floorsZero floor + 14 fl…
$106,939
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2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 14
Mersin's new building, MezitliPremium class complexThe complex consists of 1 blockEnd of con…
$125,768
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1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 14
Affordable Apartments with Stylish Designs in a Complex in Mersin Tece The affordable apartm…
$63,474
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1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/15
Apartment 1 + 1 in a complex with a swimming pool in Tomyuk, MersinFloor 15Floor 2Sea 400m.V…
$68,035
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1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 13
Premium-class complex in Mersin, Erdemli, AyashOne block on 13 floorsArea - 65 m2 gross / 51…
$115,379
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2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 12/12
Flats in a Gated Complex Near the Sea in Mersin Mezitli Mersin, the pearl of the Mediterrane…
$105,657
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1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 12/12
Flats in a Gated Complex Near the Sea in Mersin Mezitli Mersin, the pearl of the Mediterrane…
$68,952
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2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 9/14
New apartment complex in Mersin, TegeApartment 2+1 with two large terracesComplex surrendere…
$97,184
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3 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 14
Key-Ready Apartments in a Complex with Aquapark in Mersin Mersin is one of the provinces wit…
$138,905
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2 room apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 10/15
$86,110
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2 room apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 8/15
$82,643
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1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 5/11
New apartment 1+1 by the sea in Cesmeli, MersinFloor 11floor 5Distance to the sea - 300 mWes…
$56,939
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 15
New Investment Apartments 200 Meters from the Sea in Mersin Apartments in Mersin, Tece situa…
$293,091
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1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 15
Apartments 1+1 in a new complex in Mersin, CesmeliDistance to sea 500 mTerm of completion of…
$61,260
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2 room apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 12/15
$89,578
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1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 6/12
1-Bedroom Investment Apartment in Mersin Mezitli Mersin, one of the prominent cities of the …
$64,617
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