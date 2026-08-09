Residential properties for sale in Milas, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Milas, Turkey

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apartments
64
houses
48
112 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kargicak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/5
For rent. For investment What you get: A luxury complex in a quiet, elite district of Karg…
$149,110
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1 bedroom apartment in Milas, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/3
Sea View Apartments Close to Airport in Bodrum Muğla The Dörttepe region is a rapidly growin…
$137,284
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Milas, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with Gardens Surrounded by Nature in Muğla Milas Detached villas are located…
$364,174
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TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Milas, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached and Semi-Detached Villas with Smart Home Systems and Gardens in a Complex in Milas …
$870,200
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Milas, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea View Penthouses Close to the Airport in Bodrum Adabükü Adabükü, with its pristine air, p…
$167,981
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4 bedroom apartment in Milas, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Rising in Esenyurt, Vajra Gold will conquer your heart with its prime location that enables …
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Milas, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Detached Stone Houses with Village Home Concept in Investment Area of Kemikler in Mugla Mila…
$368,684
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2 bedroom apartment in Milas, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Lake-View Flats with Smart Home Systems in Adabükü Bodrum The flats are situated in the Adab…
$189,543
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3 bedroom house in Milas, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached and Semi-Detached Villas with Smart Home Systems and Gardens in a Complex in Milas …
$653,236
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Milas, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Detached Villas in a Project in a Natural Setting with Smart Home Systems Güllük is a popula…
$1,05M
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3 bedroom house in Milas, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Twin Villas within a Project with Rich Social Facilities in Adabükü, Bodrum Muğla The twin v…
$685,360
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3 bedroom house in Milas, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Floor 1/2
Smart Houses Intertwined the Nature in Bodrum Adabükü Smart houses are situated in Adabükü w…
$352,504
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2 bedroom apartment in Dorttepe, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Dorttepe, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/2
2-Bedroom Lake View Apartment in a Complex Close to the Airport in Bodrum The Dörttepe regio…
$126,016
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2 bedroom apartment in Milas, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/3
Sea View Apartments Close to Airport in Bodrum Muğla The Dörttepe region is a rapidly growin…
$151,403
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2 bedroom apartment in Milas, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
Sea View Apartment Near the Airport in Adabükü Bodrum Adabükü is home to the famous Bodrum T…
$202,702
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Milas, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas with Private Pool Amidst Greenery in Bodrum Muğla Bodrum's Dörttepe region is an inve…
$623,290
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4 bedroom house in Milas, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas with Private Pool Amidst Greenery in Bodrum Muğla Bodrum's Dörttepe region is an inve…
$432,840
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Milas, Turkey
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 6
Area 340 m²
Situated only 5 minutes away from the coast and marine, Marine Palace offers a peaceful life…
$1,32M
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4 bedroom house in Milas, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
Sea View Villas for Sale in Milas Bozbük The Bozbük region of Muğla Milas, with its own cove…
$920,548
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Milas, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 267 m²
Detached Villas in a Project in a Natural Setting with Smart Home Systems Güllük is a popula…
$1,64M
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2 bedroom house in Milas, Turkey
2 bedroom house
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
Country Villas with Smart Home System in Muğla Milas The country villas are situated in a p…
$531,293
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Villa in Mentes, Turkey
Villa
Mentes, Turkey
Located in the prestigious Bodrum Adabükü area, this exclusive sea-view triplex villa is par…
$1,16M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Meselik, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Meselik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa with 4 Bedrooms and 2 Living Rooms Close to the Airport in Bodrum Meşelik has emerged …
$484,259
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2 bedroom apartment in Kargicak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/4
What you get: Spacious three-bedroom apartment on the first coastline in one of the most pre…
$311,634
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2 bedroom house in Milas, Turkey
2 bedroom house
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 2
Lake and Nature View Villas Near the Airport in Bodrum Adabükü These elegant villas are loca…
$311,800
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4 bedroom house in Milas, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
Country Villas with Smart Home System in Muğla Milas The country villas are situated in a p…
$631,838
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Bogazici, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bogazici, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
5-Bedroom Detached Villa for Sale with Infinity Pool in Bodrum The detached villa is locate…
$672,245
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2 bedroom apartment in Milas, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/3
Investment Apartment Near Güllük Marina in Milas Muğla The stylish apartment is situated in …
$184,977
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2 bedroom apartment in Milas, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
Reasonable Priced Real Estate Intertwined with Nature in Milas Muğla The real estate is loca…
$186,133
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Milas, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 3
Smart Home System Villas in Award-Winning Project in Bodrum Adabükü The villas within the aw…
$2,27M
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