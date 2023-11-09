Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Milas, Turkey

Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Guelluek, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
€1,20M
5 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bogazici, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bogazici, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 255 m²
The apartment for sale is in a central location of Bodrum. Bodrum is part of the province of…
€1,90M
4 room house with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bogazici, Turkey
4 room house with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bogazici, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
The villa for sale is in a central location of Bodrum. Bodrum is part of the province of Mug…
€1,19M
4 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bogazici, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bogazici, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
The apartment for sale is in a central location of Bodrum. Bodrum is part of the province of…
€1,11M
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Guelluek, Turkey
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
The villa for sale is located in Gulluk. Gulluk is a georgeous harbour city close to Bodrum.…
€1,55M
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Guelluek, Turkey
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
The villa for sale is located in Gulluk. Gulluk is a georgeous harbour city close to Bodrum.…
€1,20M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bogazici, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bogazici, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Detached House with Private Pool and Sea View in Bodrum Adabuku The detached house …
€1,69M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Guelluek, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 152 m²
€530,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Guelluek, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/3
Apartment for Sale Close to the Sea, the Marina, and the Airport in Mugla Milas The apartmen…
€188,000
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Guelluek, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with private pools and parking spaces, in the tranquil and picturesque town of Gulluk…
€557,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Milas, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 364 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern complex of villas with beaches, swimming pools and a spa center, Bodrum, Turkey We o…
€3,68M
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Guelluek, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 386 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with a private beach, Gulluk, Bodrum, Turkey We offer villas with lar…
€1,34M
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Guelluek, Turkey
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern residence with an aquapark and a restaurant in a quiet and green area, Bodrum, Turkey…
€465,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Doerttepe, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Doerttepe, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 3
Beautiful low-rise residence with a swimming pool in a picturesque area, Bodrum, Turkey The…
€422,000
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Meselik, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Meselik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 3
New residential complex of townhouses with a private beach in Bodrum, Muğla, Turkey The lux…
€957,859
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Meselik, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Meselik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 3
Three-level houses in a residential complex with a private beach, a marina, a wide range of …
€1,04M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kiyikislacik, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kiyikislacik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Duplex Villas for Investors with Sea Views in Kiyikislacik Bodrum Kıyıkışlacık is o…
€346,000
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bogazici, Turkey
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bogazici, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Floor 3/3
High-Quality Villas with Luxurious Concierge Services Close to the Airport in Bodrum Adabükü…
€1,17M
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Bogazici, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Bogazici, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments with Stunning Lake Views in Bodrum Adabuku Apartments are located in one of the m…
€164,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Bogazici, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Bogazici, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/2
Luxury Villas With Private Parking Lot in the Best Location of Bodrum Villas for sale are lo…
€797,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bogazici, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bogazici, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea and Lake View Apartments For Sale in Bodrum Adabuku Apartments for sale are located in A…
€213,000
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bogazici, Turkey
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bogazici, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea and Lake View Luxurious Semi-Detached Villas in Milas Adabuku Luxurious villas for sale …
€426,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Doerttepe, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Doerttepe, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/3
Cozy Sea View Apartments in Mugla Bodrum with Profitable Investment Opportunities The sea vi…
€172,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Doerttepe, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Doerttepe, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/3
Cozy Sea View Apartments in Mugla Bodrum with Profitable Investment Opportunities The sea vi…
€140,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bogazici, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bogazici, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villas with sea view to investing in an award-winning project in Bodrum Adabuku Sea v…
€1,95M
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bogazici, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bogazici, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 175 m²
Furnished beachfront apartments in an award-winning project in Bodrum Adabuku Furnished apar…
€1,20M
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Guelluek, Turkey
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
Milas Villas Surrounded by Nature with Bay Windows Offering a Tranquil Life Luxury villas ar…
€553,000
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Guelluek, Turkey
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
Milas Villas Surrounded by Nature with Bay Windows Offering a Tranquil Life Luxury villas ar…
€405,000
2 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Guelluek, Turkey
2 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
Milas Villas Surrounded by Nature with Bay Windows Offering a Tranquil Life Luxury villas ar…
€409,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Guelluek, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 267 m²
Spacious Houses with Sea and Marina Views in Touch with Nature in Milas Mugla Houses for sal…
€1,44M

Properties features in Milas, Turkey

