Residential properties for sale in Cesme, Turkey

apartments
18
houses
17
35 properties total found
2 room apartment in Cesme, Turkey
2 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/6
€440,000
2 room apartment in Cesme, Turkey
2 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/6
€381,000
1 room apartment in Cesme, Turkey
1 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/6
€240,500
1 room apartment in Cesme, Turkey
1 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/6
€204,500
1 room apartment in Cesme, Turkey
1 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 1
Floor 1/6
€13,000
1 room apartment in Cesme, Turkey
1 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 1
Floor 2/6
€123,000
Villa 3 room villa in Cesme, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€1,03M
2 room apartment in Cesme, Turkey
2 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/4
€520,000
2 room apartment in Cesme, Turkey
2 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/4
€695,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with appliances in Cesme, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with appliances
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Villa Luxury Villa by the sea in Cesme On the shores of the Aegean Sea, the paradise of…
€3,88M
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cesme, Turkey
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 338 m²
Floor 1/2
Stylish Seaview Houses with Pool in Izmir Cesme In this housing project, you'll find 41 semi…
€1,03M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cesme, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 395 m²
Floor 1/2
Stylish Seaview Houses with Pool in Izmir Cesme In this housing project, you'll find 41 semi…
€1,31M
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cesme, Turkey
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 460 m²
Floor 1/2
Stylish Seaview Houses with Pool in Izmir Cesme In this housing project, you'll find 41 semi…
€1,57M
Villa 3 room villa in Cesme, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
В комплексе есть как виллы, так и квартиры. На территории: Открытый бассейн; Кафе; Фитне…
€1,72M
3 room apartment in Cesme, Turkey
3 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 326 m²
МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИЕ: Çesme марина...... 2 км. Залив AYA YORGİ ..... 5 км. Образовательно-обуча…
€954,748
3 room apartment in Cesme, Turkey
3 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 279 m²
Расстояние до: Пляж BOYALIK ...... 300 м. Марина ALTIN YUNUS ..... 1 км. Аквапарк AQUA TO…
€971,629
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Cesme, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Life by the sea Window view overlooking the sea The residence in Ayasaranda is satur…
€490,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Cesme, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
All doors in the villa will open to the sea The villa on Ayasaranda is saturated wi…
€2,30M
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Cesme, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
Cesme is the most beautiful peninsula on the Aegean coast, its value is growing every day. T…
€873,247
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Cesme, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
€602,903
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with surveillance security system in Cesme, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with surveillance security system
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
€411,984
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with basement in Cesme, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with basement
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
€430,071
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with surveillance security system in Cesme, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with surveillance security system
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
€442,129
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Cesme, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 223 m²
Floor 1/3
Villa 4 + 1 in a chic new residence on the shores of the Aegean SeaArea: Izmir, Cesme, Alach…
€512,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Cesme, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 164 m²
Floor 1/3
Villa 3 + 1 in a chic new residence on the shores of the Aegean SeaArea: Izmir, Cesme, Alach…
€422,100
Duplex 2 rooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Cesme, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/2
Suite duplex 1 + 1 on the shores of the Aegean Sea in a chic residenceArea: Izmir, Cesme, Al…
€135,800
Duplex 2 rooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Cesme, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/2
Loft duplex 1 + 1 on the shores of the Aegean Sea in a chic residenceArea: Izmir, Cesme, Ala…
€136,800
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Cesme, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/2
Grand duplex 2 + 1 in a chic new residence on the shores of the Aegean SeaArea: Izmir, Cesme…
€174,100
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage in Cesme, Turkey
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Realtor Turkey presents an exceptional experience to buy an investment property. This is not…
Price on request
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage in Cesme, Turkey
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
This apartment for sale is located in heart of Izmir’s Cesme. The region is a combination of…
Price on request

