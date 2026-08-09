Residential properties for sale in Cesme, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Çeşme, Turkey

;
apartments
20
houses
20
40 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Çeşme, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/2
Semi-Detached House in a Complex within Walking Distance of Ilıca Beach in Alaçatı Çeşme The…
$838,177
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villa in the Mansion Area Close to Beach in İzmir Çeşme The villa is located in the…
$4,34M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villa Near the Beach in Çeşme İzmir The villa is located in the Fenerciburnu area o…
$2,32M
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TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 232 m²
Floor 1/2
Stylish Villas Close to the Sea in İzmir Çeşme Çeşme, located in the west of İzmir, is a pop…
$1,42M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments Close to Alaçatı and Beaches in İzmir Çeşme Reisdere Çeşme is one of the importan…
$1,14M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 445 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached House in the Mansion Area Close to Alaçatı and Ilıca Beach in Çeşme İzmir The house…
$4,68M
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2 bedroom apartment in Çeşme, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/5
Spacious Apartments in a Complex with Pool and Elevator in Çeşme Çeşme is a vacation town lo…
$316,773
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 650 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villa Close to the Beach in İzmir Çeşme The villa is located in the Mamurbaba area,…
$5,71M
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3 bedroom house in Çeşme, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/2
Villa with a Private Garden and a Swimming Pool Near the Daily Amenities in İzmir The villa …
$1,17M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Villa with Pool Close to the Beach and Sea in Çeşme, İzmir The villa is located in …
$1,52M
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1 bedroom apartment in Çeşme, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments Close to Alaçatı and Beaches in İzmir Çeşme Reisdere Çeşme is one of the importan…
$433,510
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1 bedroom apartment in Çeşme, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartments Close to Alaçatı and Beaches in İzmir Çeşme Reisdere Çeşme is one of the importan…
$389,345
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1 bedroom apartment in Çeşme, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/5
Flat in a Residential Complex Within Walking Distance of the Marina and Beach in Çeşme The f…
$198,789
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2 bedroom apartment in Çeşme, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Çeşme, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Car Rental
$213,437
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 440 m²
Floor 1/3
Home with Private Garden and Pool Close to the Beach and Alaçatı in İzmir The home is locate…
$4,57M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 455 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villa in a Prime Location near the Beach in İzmir Çeşme The villa is located in the…
$5,42M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 460 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villa with a Pool and Garden near the Beach in İzmir Çeşme The villa is located in …
$4,57M
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2 bedroom apartment in Çeşme, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartments Close to Alaçatı and Beaches in İzmir Çeşme Reisdere Çeşme is one of the importan…
$577,626
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 252 m²
Floor 1/2
Stylish Villas Close to the Sea in İzmir Çeşme Çeşme, located in the west of İzmir, is a pop…
$1,41M
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3 bedroom apartment in Çeşme, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartments Close to Alaçatı and Beaches in İzmir Çeşme Reisdere Çeşme is one of the importan…
$833,315
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Apartment in Çeşme, Turkey
Apartment
Çeşme, Turkey
Price from 1,155,000 EUR Luxurious, branded apartments and villas with sea view in Cesme …
$1,35M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 450 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villa with Pool Near the Beach and Sea in Çeşme, İzmir The villa is located in Çeşm…
$2,19M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villa Within Walking Distance of Beach and Daily Amenities in Çeşme Dalyan Çeşme, l…
$1,64M
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5 bedroom house in Çeşme, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 284 m²
Floor 1/4
Detached Furnished Villa with Garden, Sea, and Marina View in İzmir Çeşme Dalyan Çeşme, famo…
$1,39M
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2 bedroom apartment in Çeşme, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments Close to Alaçatı and Beaches in İzmir Çeşme Reisdere Çeşme is one of the importan…
$733,364
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 440 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached House in an Elegant Area Close to the Sea and Ilıca Beach in İzmir The house in İzm…
$4,57M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Çeşme, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments Close to Alaçatı and Beaches in İzmir Çeşme Reisdere Çeşme is one of the importan…
$1,08M
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3 bedroom apartment in Çeşme, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Çeşme, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 129 m²
Car Rental
$286,622
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments Close to Alaçatı and Beaches in İzmir Çeşme Reisdere Çeşme is one of the importan…
$833,315
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Çeşme, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Floor 1/5
Spacious Apartments in a Complex with Pool and Elevator in Çeşme Çeşme is a vacation town lo…
$421,979
Leave a request
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