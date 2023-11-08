Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Serik

Residential properties for sale in Serik, Turkey

1 property total found
1 room apartment in Serik, Turkey
1 room apartment
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 5
Welcome to a great project in the beautiful city of Antalya in the Serik area! This unique p…
€79,000

Properties features in Serik, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir