Residential properties for sale in Serik, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Serik, Turkey

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apartments
66
houses
85
151 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 117 m²
Number of floors 3
$1,05M
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Languages
Русский
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 088 m²
Number of floors 3
1088 m2 of land9 rooms1 Turkish bath1 living roomBuilding of 350 m2camelliaClosed garageGues…
$1,40M
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Apartment in Serik, Turkey
Apartment
Serik, Turkey
$329 000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 3/3
2-Bedroom Apartment with a Pool in Central Belek Belek is one of Antalya’s most sought-after…
$91 643
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2 bedroom apartment in Serik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 3
Furnished Apartment Close to the Amenities in Belek Antalya The apartment for sale is locate…
$146 406
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
3-Bedroom Detached Villa with Private Pool in Kadriye Antalya Kadriye is located in the Seri…
$510 163
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TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Furnished 4-Bedroom Detached Home with Private Pool in Belek, Antalya This home for sale is …
$447 325
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villa for Sale with Pool in Belek Antalya Belek, one of Antalya's most prestigious…
$478 643
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2 bedroom apartment in Serik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 3
Flats Near the Golf Courses and Beach in Belek Antalya Flats are situated in Belek, Antalya.…
$250 246
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4 room apartment in Serik, Turkey
4 room apartment
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 1/7
$9,01M
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Apartment 7 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 7
Area 404 m²
$1,42M
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Villa 5 rooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
$8,08M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villa with Pool Near the Beach and Golf Courses in Belek The villa is located in An…
$370 285
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2 room apartment in Serik, Turkey
2 room apartment
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/3
$4,13M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villa for Sale in Belek Antalya with Large Garden and Terrace, Close to the Beach B…
$558 027
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 3/4
Well-Equipped Apartments for Sale in a Prime Location in Belek, Antalya Belek, one of Antaly…
$218 308
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 2/3
Investment Properties Close to All Daily and Social Amenities in Belek Modern properties are…
$296 072
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1 bedroom apartment in Serik, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 4
Well-Equipped Apartments for Sale in a Prime Location in Belek, Antalya Belek, one of Antaly…
$103 948
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 3
4-Bedroom Detached Villa with a Private Pool and Garden in Belek Antalya The villa is locate…
$519 414
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4 bedroom house in Serik, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Furnished and Renovated Villa for Sale in Kadriye Antalya Kadriye is one of Antalya’s promi…
$197 384
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2 bedroom apartment in Serik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 3
Ready-to-Move Furnished Apartment in a Complex with a Pool and Close to Social Amenities in …
$108 036
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3 bedroom apartment in Serik, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
A brand new life starts in the most attractive area of Istanbul, Nişantaşı. A new project ri…
$863 096
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4 bedroom house in Serik, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
Semi-Detached Villa with Private Pool in Belek Belek, one of Antalya’s most prestigious area…
$348 261
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 6
Area 280 m²
$1,29M
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2 bedroom house in Serik, Turkey
2 bedroom house
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
Furnished Triplex Villa in a Complex with a Swimming Pool in Belek Belek, one of Antalya's m…
$185 805
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Villa 9 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 9 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious 9-Bedroom Villa with Private Garden Near Golf Courses in Kadriye Serik Antalya This…
$1,55M
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2 bedroom apartment in Serik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/2
Investment 4 Bedroom Flats in an Elite Complex with a Pool in Antalya Belek Flats are centra…
$266 070
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3 bedroom house in Serik, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
Semi-Detached Villa with a Private Garden in a Complex with a Pool in Belek Antalya The semi…
$213 503
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2 bedroom apartment in Serik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 2
Apartments in a Complex with a Pool in a Central Location in Belek Belek, one of Antalya’s m…
$200 498
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3 bedroom house in Serik, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
Furnished Semi-detached Villa Close to Beach and Golf Courses in Belek The semi-detached vil…
$222 711
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