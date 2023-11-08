Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Fethiye, Turkey

apartments
16
houses
49
65 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious Detached Property within Walking Distance of All Amenities in Fethiye Ovacik The pr…
€578,000
Villa 2 room villa in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa
Fethiye, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Area 182 m²
€3,07M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/3
Charming House with Private Pool in Mugla Fethiye This charming house boasts an underfloor h…
€1,10M
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Fethiye, Turkey
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 117 m²
Our company is pleased to present you a unique new project in the very center of Fethiye ove…
€364,768
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
These new modern villas are located in the most popular resort area of Fethiye, Chalysh. The…
€617,825
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
These three-bedroom villas, located in Koj Chalysh, Fethiye, were built to the highest stand…
€661,142
4 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Fethiye, Turkey
4 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 140 m²
Modern new apartments for sale in Fethiye, located just 200 meters from the beach! Total ar…
€353,369
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 180 m²
The house is located in a complex consisting of 11 identical villas, in the village of Ovaji…
€336,270
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
Modern new villas for sale in Fethiye, located just 200 meters from the beach. Total area 2…
€667,981
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
Due to the fact that Chalysh beach is within walking distance, and many supermarkets and res…
€547,152
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
New modern villas for sale in Fethiye, within walking distance to the famous beach and Chaly…
€746,634
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention a delightful villa that combines luxury, comfort and functional…
€560,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Fethiye, Turkey
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/3
A beautiful apartment located in the city of Fethiye is a favorite resort among Europeans, a…
€190,000
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa under construction, located 30 minutes from the center of Fethiye, 25 minutes from…
€220,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Fethiye, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/3
Welcome to the world of sophisticated luxury and secluded comfort in the heart of Fethiye, i…
€210,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Fethiye, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale apartment located in the area of Deliktash Fethiye. The area is in close proximity …
€155,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Fethiye, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale apartment in the excellent residential complex Ovajik resort Fethiye. This area is …
€180,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Fethiye, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/3
Presented apartment from the developer, located just 5 minutes from the beach Chalysh Fethiy…
€154,000
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Karakecililer, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools, Ölüdeniz, Turkey We offer villas with …
€650,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with Pool in Karakecililer, Turkey
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with Pool
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 4
New gated residential complex with a swimming pool, Oludeniz, Turkey The residence consists…
€272,914
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Karakecililer, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern premium villas with gardens, Oludeniz, Turkey We offer villas with glass facades, la…
€606,501
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool in Karakecililer, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 191 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with swimming pools, Fethiye, Turkey We offer quality premium three-s…
€470,542
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
Rental Income Guaranteed 3-Storey House with Elevator in Fethiye Ovacik 6+1 house is located…
€1,16M
Villa Villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa Villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 1/2
Chic Villas Near Ölüdeniz Beach in Fethiye One of the top-visited tourist resorts in Turkey…
€458,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/3
Luxury Villas with Nature View in Hisarönü Ovacık Contemporary designed luxury villas are lo…
€769,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
Bungalow with Forest and Mountain View in Mugla Fethiye The hobbit concept bungalow is locat…
€653,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxurious Triplex Home with Private Garden and Pool in Fethiye Muğla The spacious home is lo…
€925,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 3
Nature-View Triplex Villas with Rich Interior Features in Mugla Fethiye The detached villas …
€734,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 3
New Build Triplex House in Hisaronu Ölüdeniz A contemporary designed triplex house is locate…
€914,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 775 m²
Number of floors 3
Private House with Swimming Pool in Fethiye Ölüdeniz A contemporary designed triplex private…
€867,000

