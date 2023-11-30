Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kepez, Turkey

1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Kepez, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/8
€108,000
2 room apartment in Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€135,000
3 room apartment in Kepez, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€144,000
3 room apartment with elevator, with mountain view, with Online tour in Kepez, Turkey
3 room apartment with elevator, with mountain view, with Online tour
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
€305,939
1 room apartment with elevator, with mountain view, with Online tour in Kepez, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with mountain view, with Online tour
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€168,449
2 room apartment with elevator, with mountain view, with Online tour in Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with mountain view, with Online tour
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€305,939
2 room apartment with elevator, with mountain view, with Online tour in Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with mountain view, with Online tour
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€175,733
1 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Kepez, Turkey
1 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
The project will be built on a plot of 7371 square meters. m. and consist of 3 blocks of onl…
€155,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 14
Luxury residence with a private beach, swimming pools and aqua parks, Antalya, Turkey The r…
€123,461
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, gym in Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, gym
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 11
New large residence with swimming pools and green areas close to the center of Antalya, Turk…
€229,872
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 10
New residence with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Antalya, Turkey We offer apartments…
€240,412
Villa 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Duraliler, Turkey
Villa 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Duraliler, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 445 m²
Number of floors 4
Welcome to Cozy Life Villas! In our cozy villas for life, where you can welcome a new day by…
€2,00M
2 room apartment in Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€135,000
3 room apartment in Kepez, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€144,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kepez, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 8
€110,174
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kepez, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 7
€141,133
1 room apartment with mountain view in Kepez, Turkey
1 room apartment with mountain view
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/3
New apartment 1 + 1 Kepez, Antalya, Varsak district The proximity of urban infrastructure. …
€93,000
4 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Kepez, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 131 m²
Floor 2/2
Elite apartment 3 + 1 with a large terrace in a unique new complex with a view to nature and…
€340,800
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Kepez, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/1
Luxury apartment 2 + 1 in a unique new complex with a view to nature and an exclusive design…
€209,200
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/1
Luxury apartment 1 + 1 in a unique new complex with a view to nature and an exclusive design…
€106,400
3 room apartment with garden, with city view, with tile floor in Kepez, Turkey
3 room apartment with garden, with city view, with tile floor
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Welcome home with a spacious well-kept unit in excellent condition. A serene neighborhood ne…
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with garden, with city view in Kepez, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with garden, with city view
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Move today into brand new constructed homes nestled in a family-friendly neighborhood with e…
Price on request
2 room apartment with elevator, with garden, with city view in Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with garden, with city view
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Prices of apartments for sale in Antalya are increasing day by day.  If you want to invest i…
Price on request
2 room apartment with city view, with tile floor, with Open Car Park in Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment with city view, with tile floor, with Open Car Park
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Apartments for sale in Kepez offer you a great investment opportunity!  Do not miss this opp…
Price on request
2 room apartment with city view, with tile floor, with Camera System in Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment with city view, with tile floor, with Camera System
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Say hello to your brand new constructed homes coveted in a tranquil location with close prox…
Price on request
2 room apartment with garden, with tile floor, with Open Car Park in Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment with garden, with tile floor, with Open Car Park
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Do you know how it feels when you open a new book for the first time or when buying a new ca…
Price on request
2 room apartment with elevator, with garden, with city view in Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with garden, with city view
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Buying a house in Kepez is an unmissable opportunity for financial investment. It is in your…
Price on request
1 room apartment with garden, with city view, with tile floor in Kepez, Turkey
1 room apartment with garden, with city view, with tile floor
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Make an investment to guarantee your future with an apartment for sale in Antalya. Housing p…
Price on request
1 room apartment with garden, with city view, with gas heating in Kepez, Turkey
1 room apartment with garden, with city view, with gas heating
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Are you looking for an affordable and well-located home? Look no further. The apartment for …
Price on request
2 room apartment with elevator, with garden, with tile floor in Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with garden, with tile floor
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Welcome home with a brand new unit overflowing with design and space. The apartment for sale…
Price on request
