Residential property for sale in Avanos, Turkey

apartments
341
houses
33
374 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/5
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: Apartments of the Immerichevniystvozhniykhlezn…
$196,274
Villa in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Villa
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Area 200 m²
We present to your attention a unique villa in the picturesque area of ​​Kargicak. This spac…
$315,111
Villa in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Villa
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Area 1 001 m²
Villa in the Tepe area. This luxurious villa with an area of ​​1001 m ². Ease of living …
$2,58M
2 bedroom apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/9
What you get: An apartment in the popular area of ​​Mahmutlar with an ideal location and com…
$93,765
2 bedroom apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 1
What you get: When buying a property in Oba, you get the perfect combination of high comfort…
$225,625
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
What do you get: a spacious two-level duplex 2+1 with an area of ​​120 m², located on the 9t…
$213,407
Apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Area 150 m²
Apartment in a new residential complex of luxury apartments, immersed in elegance and comfor…
$340,939
1 bedroom apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/5
What do you get: a cozy two -room apartment in combination with a rich infrastructure. This …
$86,531
Apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Area 68 m²
A new luxury residential complex located on the first line of the sea in the picturesque res…
$206,630
1 room apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
1 room apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1
What you get: A compact yet highly functional studio of 33 m2 is located on the 11th floor o…
$55,047
2 bedroom apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 4/9
What you get: Apartment 2+1 with design design in a complex located 250 meters from the sea.…
$160,768
1 bedroom house in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
1 bedroom house
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
$125,197
Apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Area 72 m²
A unique opportunity to purchase a bright and stylish apartment in the picturesque area of ​…
$170,470
1 bedroom apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/2
What you get: A spacious apartment of 65 m², located on the 2nd floor of an elite complex. T…
$227,236
2 bedroom apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2
What do you get: a spacious apartment 2+1 with an area of ​​115 m², located on the second fl…
$150,409
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/2
What you get: A cozy 2+1 apartment on the 5th floor of a modern residential complex is offer…
$183,040
1 bedroom apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/2
What you get: A spacious 1+1 apartment on the 12th floor with unrivaled views of the sea and…
$298,994
2 bedroom apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/5
What you get: A three-room apartment by the sea is an ideal place for those who are looking …
$177,037
Apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Area 41 m²
Our new in Alania, the Payallar region. The total area of ​​the territory is 1700 m2. LC…
$81,619
2 bedroom apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
What you get: A 2+1 apartment in a modern complex with hotel infrastructure. The property is…
$234,933
1 bedroom apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 3
What you get: Modern apartments with a well-thought-out layout and high-quality finishing in…
$206,000
Apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Area 51 m²
The project of the residential complex is planned in the Demirtash & NBSP area; and consists…
$77,486
Apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Area 200 m²
Villas for sale in Alania. 18 Vill premium with a modern design, private pool and parking.…
$723,205
Villa in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Villa
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Area 344 m²
The Vil complex consists of 6 private villas, which will be built using the highest quality …
$1,01M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/9
What do you get: a spacious duplex 2+1 with an area of ​​110 m² with a unique layout on the …
$190,903
1 bedroom apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/5
For rentFor investmentWhat you get:A luxury investment project in the developed Oba area.Abo…
$122,337
Villa in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Villa
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Area 616 m²
Like a dream, an incredible complex of villas inheriting the beauty of nature and the comfor…
$2,53M
1 bedroom apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
$155,916
Apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Area 65 m²
A modern residential complex with all amenities in a new actively developing area of ​​Demir…
$114,680
Apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Area 89 m²
Apartments in the residential complex in the Karghydzhak area. 2 + 1 penthouse The livin…
$134,309
