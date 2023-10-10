Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Izmir, Turkey

Bayrakli
25
Konak
9
Icmeler Mahallesi
6
Bornova
5
Celal Bayar Mahallesi
5
Huzur Mahallesi
3
Mustafa Kemal Atatuerk Mahallesi
3
Yenice Mahallesi
3
204 properties total found
2 room apartment in Cesme, Turkey
2 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/6
€440,000
2 room apartment in Cesme, Turkey
2 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/6
€381,000
1 room apartment in Cesme, Turkey
1 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/6
€240,500
1 room apartment in Cesme, Turkey
1 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/6
€204,500
1 room apartment in Cesme, Turkey
1 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 1
Floor 1/6
€13,000
1 room apartment in Cesme, Turkey
1 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 1
Floor 2/6
€123,000
Villa 3 room villa in Cesme, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€1,03M
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/2
Single-Bedrooms Modern Apartments in a Luxury Complex with Private Beach in Foça İzmir Moder…
€232,000
2 room apartment in Cesme, Turkey
2 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/4
€520,000
2 room apartment in Cesme, Turkey
2 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/4
€695,000
1 room apartment with balcony, in city center, with appliances in Bayrakli, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, in city center, with appliances
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/14
We bring to your attention a new Project, which is located in one of the most prestigious ar…
€217,000
1 room apartment with appliances, with central heating, with surveillance security system in Bayrakli, Turkey
1 room apartment with appliances, with central heating, with surveillance security system
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/14
We bring to your attention a new Project, which is located in one of the most prestigious ar…
€140,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Karabaglar, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Karabaglar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/5
Large spacious apartment   Gross: 150 m2 Net: 135 m2 The apartment faces 2 sides…
€120,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with appliances in Cesme, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with appliances
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Villa Luxury Villa by the sea in Cesme On the shores of the Aegean Sea, the paradise of…
€3,88M
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cesme, Turkey
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 338 m²
Floor 1/2
Stylish Seaview Houses with Pool in Izmir Cesme In this housing project, you'll find 41 semi…
€1,03M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cesme, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 395 m²
Floor 1/2
Stylish Seaview Houses with Pool in Izmir Cesme In this housing project, you'll find 41 semi…
€1,31M
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cesme, Turkey
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 460 m²
Floor 1/2
Stylish Seaview Houses with Pool in Izmir Cesme In this housing project, you'll find 41 semi…
€1,57M
3 room apartment in Aegean Region, Turkey
3 room apartment
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 205 m²
МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИЕ: Егейский университет 7.3 km. Больница Докуз Эйлюль 8.7 km. Университет Яш…
€556,155
Villa 3 room villa in Cesme, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
В комплексе есть как виллы, так и квартиры. На территории: Открытый бассейн; Кафе; Фитне…
€1,72M
1 room apartment in Aegean Region, Turkey
1 room apartment
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 84 m²
МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИЕ: Егейский университет 7.3 km. Больница Докуз Эйлюль 8.7 km. Университет Яш…
€268,699
3 room apartment in Cesme, Turkey
3 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 326 m²
МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИЕ: Çesme марина...... 2 км. Залив AYA YORGİ ..... 5 км. Образовательно-обуча…
€954,748
3 room apartment in Cesme, Turkey
3 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 279 m²
Расстояние до: Пляж BOYALIK ...... 300 м. Марина ALTIN YUNUS ..... 1 км. Аквапарк AQUA TO…
€971,629
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Aegean Region, Turkey
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 83 m²
Our LCD is located in the central part of the city 720 meters from the sea, this magical pro…
€445,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Aegean Region, Turkey
3 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 205 m²
The new complex consists of 3 blocks of 843 apartments with layout 3 + 1. Area 205 m2 gross …
€715,000
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Aegean Region, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 220 m²
Our villas with an individual layout and a usable area of 5 + 1 220 m ²; 100 meters to the w…
€1,43M
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Aegean Region, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 240 m²
The area where you will live in harmony with nature. You will find all your expectations whi…
€1,37M
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Aegean Region, Turkey
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
New special business project. The project includes apartments 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 3 + 1, du…
€280,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Aegean Region, Turkey
3 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 230 m²
A quiet life in a natural ecosystem with its nature, bird singing and clean air in Kemalpas,…
€450,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Aegean Region, Turkey
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
A piece of comfort in the heart of Izmir. Landscape project. Layouts:  1 + 1 2 + 1 3 + 1 G…
€123,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Aegean Region, Turkey
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
The tower that rises to present you the architecture and lifestyle that correspond to the mo…
€229,000

Property types in Izmir

apartments
houses

Properties features in Izmir, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
