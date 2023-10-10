UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Turkey
Residential
Izmir
Residential properties for sale in Izmir, Turkey
Bayrakli
25
Konak
9
Icmeler Mahallesi
6
Bornova
5
Celal Bayar Mahallesi
5
Huzur Mahallesi
3
Mustafa Kemal Atatuerk Mahallesi
3
Yenice Mahallesi
3
Clear all
204 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
3
1
2/6
€440,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
3
1
5/6
€381,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
2
1
4/6
€240,500
Recommend
1 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
2
1
3/6
€204,500
Recommend
1 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
1
1/6
€13,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
1
2/6
€123,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Cesme, Turkey
4
2
2
€1,03M
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
2
1
55 m²
1/2
Single-Bedrooms Modern Apartments in a Luxury Complex with Private Beach in Foça İzmir Moder…
€232,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
3
1
1/4
€520,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
3
1
2/4
€695,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, in city center, with appliances
Bayrakli, Turkey
2
1
45 m²
2/14
We bring to your attention a new Project, which is located in one of the most prestigious ar…
€217,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with appliances, with central heating, with surveillance security system
Bayrakli, Turkey
1
1
30 m²
3/14
We bring to your attention a new Project, which is located in one of the most prestigious ar…
€140,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Karabaglar, Turkey
4
2
150 m²
3/5
Large spacious apartment Gross: 150 m2 Net: 135 m2 The apartment faces 2 sides…
€120,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with appliances
Cesme, Turkey
5
3
2
Villa Luxury Villa by the sea in Cesme On the shores of the Aegean Sea, the paradise of…
€3,88M
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cesme, Turkey
4
3
338 m²
1/2
Stylish Seaview Houses with Pool in Izmir Cesme In this housing project, you'll find 41 semi…
€1,03M
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cesme, Turkey
5
4
395 m²
1/2
Stylish Seaview Houses with Pool in Izmir Cesme In this housing project, you'll find 41 semi…
€1,31M
Recommend
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cesme, Turkey
6
5
460 m²
1/2
Stylish Seaview Houses with Pool in Izmir Cesme In this housing project, you'll find 41 semi…
€1,57M
Recommend
3 room apartment
Aegean Region, Turkey
4
205 m²
МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИЕ: Егейский университет 7.3 km. Больница Докуз Эйлюль 8.7 km. Университет Яш…
€556,155
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Cesme, Turkey
4
3
280 m²
1
В комплексе есть как виллы, так и квартиры. На территории: Открытый бассейн; Кафе; Фитне…
€1,72M
Recommend
1 room apartment
Aegean Region, Turkey
2
84 m²
МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИЕ: Егейский университет 7.3 km. Больница Докуз Эйлюль 8.7 km. Университет Яш…
€268,699
Recommend
3 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
4
326 m²
МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИЕ: Çesme марина...... 2 км. Залив AYA YORGİ ..... 5 км. Образовательно-обуча…
€954,748
Recommend
3 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
4
279 m²
Расстояние до: Пляж BOYALIK ...... 300 м. Марина ALTIN YUNUS ..... 1 км. Аквапарк AQUA TO…
€971,629
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Aegean Region, Turkey
2
83 m²
Our LCD is located in the central part of the city 720 meters from the sea, this magical pro…
€445,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Aegean Region, Turkey
4
205 m²
The new complex consists of 3 blocks of 843 apartments with layout 3 + 1. Area 205 m2 gross …
€715,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Aegean Region, Turkey
6
220 m²
Our villas with an individual layout and a usable area of 5 + 1 220 m ²; 100 meters to the w…
€1,43M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Aegean Region, Turkey
6
240 m²
The area where you will live in harmony with nature. You will find all your expectations whi…
€1,37M
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Aegean Region, Turkey
2
50 m²
New special business project. The project includes apartments 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 3 + 1, du…
€280,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Aegean Region, Turkey
4
230 m²
A quiet life in a natural ecosystem with its nature, bird singing and clean air in Kemalpas,…
€450,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Aegean Region, Turkey
2
50 m²
A piece of comfort in the heart of Izmir. Landscape project. Layouts: 1 + 1 2 + 1 3 + 1 G…
€123,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Aegean Region, Turkey
2
50 m²
The tower that rises to present you the architecture and lifestyle that correspond to the mo…
€229,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
7
Property types in Izmir
apartments
houses
Properties features in Izmir, Turkey
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL