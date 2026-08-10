Residential properties for sale in Izmir, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Izmir, Turkey

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Konak
46
Çeşme
40
Urla
19
Bornova
9
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191 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Immerse yourself in the fusion of health, luxury, and convenience with this groundbreaking p…
$692,318
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2 bedroom apartment in Torbali, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Torbali, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/3
Investment Apartments in a Complex with Horizontal Architecture in Izmir Torbalı The apartme…
$127,172
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3 bedroom house in Çeşme, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/2
Semi-Detached House in a Complex within Walking Distance of Ilıca Beach in Alaçatı Çeşme The…
$838,177
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 6 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villa in the Mansion Area Close to Beach in İzmir Çeşme The villa is located in the…
$4,34M
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1 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Located in the lush, green area of Sarıyer, one of Istanbul's most nature-friendly districts…
$675,886
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villa Near the Beach in Çeşme İzmir The villa is located in the Fenerciburnu area o…
$2,32M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 232 m²
Floor 1/2
Stylish Villas Close to the Sea in İzmir Çeşme Çeşme, located in the west of İzmir, is a pop…
$1,42M
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4 bedroom house in Urla, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Floor 1/3
Newly Built Semi-Detached Houses with Garden and Pool in a Peaceful Area of Urla, Izmir The …
$547,995
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2 bedroom apartment in Çiğli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Çiğli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 3/8
Flats Within a Complex in a Prime Location in Çiğli, İzmir The flats are located in the Çiğl…
$447,413
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1 bedroom apartment in Bornova, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bornova, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/15
Apartments in a Complex with Expansive Facilities in İzmir Bornova is a rapidly developing r…
$199,945
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4 room apartment in Konak, Turkey
4 room apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/4
$4,88M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments Close to Alaçatı and Beaches in İzmir Çeşme Reisdere Çeşme is one of the importan…
$1,14M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Urla, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Floor 1/1
Custom-designed Homes with Pools and Gardens in Urla, Izmir Urla, located in one of Izmir's …
$1,16M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Urla, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 410 m²
Floor 1/1
Spacious Villas with Private Pools and Gardens in Kekliktepe, Urla, İzmir Urla, one of the m…
$2,61M
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4 bedroom house in Urla, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/3
New Villas in İzmir with Terraces and Pools Near the Sea These villas are located in the pre…
$547,995
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1 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/8
Apartments Close to the Coast in a Secure Building in Konak, İzmir Konak is one of the most …
$388,452
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1 bedroom apartment in Çiğli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Çiğli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/8
Flats Within a Complex in a Prime Location in Çiğli, İzmir The flats are located in the Çiğl…
$224,285
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3 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 337 m²
Floor 1/38
Sea-View Apartments in a Complex near Social Amenities and Metro in İzmir The apartments are…
$1,28M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Foça, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Foça, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 460 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Spacious Villa with Parking in İzmir Foça This project redefines the luxury villa c…
$1,11M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Guzelbahce, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Guzelbahce, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 750 m²
Floor 1/1
Move-in Ready Furnished Detached Villa in İzmir Güzelbahçe Güzelbahçe is one of the peaceful…
$3,37M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Guzelbahce, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Guzelbahce, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/3
Sea View Spacious Villa with a Private Garden and Parking Lot in İzmir Turkey Güzelbahçe sta…
$684,204
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 445 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached House in the Mansion Area Close to Alaçatı and Ilıca Beach in Çeşme İzmir The house…
$4,68M
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3 bedroom house in Foça, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Foça, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
Seaside Villas in a Gated Complex in Foça, İzmir This project brings a new level of luxury v…
$379,086
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3 room apartment in Urla, Turkey
3 room apartment
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/2
$14,59M
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2 bedroom apartment in Karabağlar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Karabağlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/9
City-View Apartments in a New Building in Poligon, İzmir These apartments are located in the…
$178,336
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Apartment in Konak, Turkey
Apartment
Konak, Turkey
Investment project of 4★ hotel managed by Wyndham in IzmirUnique opportunity for shared owne…
$35,000
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4 bedroom house in Menemen, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Menemen, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 1/2
4-Bedroom Villas for Sale in İzmir Menemen Villakent Menemen Villakent is one of the areas l…
$473,858
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5 bedroom house in Urla, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Floor 1/2
Beachfront Villas with Private Pools, Gardens, and Terraces in Urla, İzmir Urla is one of th…
$578,783
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1 bedroom apartment in Torbali, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Torbali, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/3
Investment Apartments in a Complex with Horizontal Architecture in Izmir Torbalı The apartme…
$91,469
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 16/46
Sea and City View Apartments Close to the Metro in Izmir Konak Konak is an important region …
$763,030
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Property types in Izmir

apartments
houses

Properties features in Izmir, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
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