Residential property for sale in Kalecik, Turkey

1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/5
For rentFor investmentWhat you get:New apartments near the sea in the developed area of ​​Ma…
$165,801
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 9
We offer you apartments in a living complex with well-developed amenities in Mahmutlar distr…
$103,784
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/5
What do you get: 1+1 apartment in the luxury class near the sea in the Mahmutlar region. On …
$133,531
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/5
For rentFor investmentWhat you get:Apartments in a new complex in the developed area of ​​Ma…
$144,659
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/6
For rentFor investmentWhat you get:Residential complex with infrastructure in Mahmutlar.Abou…
$94,585
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/6
What do you recall: New Projectiverahamutlar. The construction: began buildingavma 2022, azo…
$99,036
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/4
What do you get: 1+1 apartment in combination with the Lux class infrastructure in the cente…
$180,824
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/6
What you get:A cozy complex in the very center of the Mahmutlar area.About construction:Cons…
$244,807
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/10
$242,162
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/12
We present you a new project under construction in the Mahmutlar area! The modern resident…
$271,814
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/8
For rentFor investmentWhat you get:Apartments and pennants in a complex under construction i…
$134,088
Apartment in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Apartment
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Construction Start Date: 15.10.2022 Construction Completion Date: 31.06.2024 Payment Plan:…
$165,560
Apartment in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Apartment
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Project Overview: * Location: Mahmutlar, Alanya * Distance to the Beach: 700 meters * Numbe…
$183,374
2 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/5
What do you get: spacious apartments in the center of the Mahmutlar region. On construction:…
$183,605
Apartment in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Apartment
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Our latest project is just a 15-minute walk from the sea, surrounded by cafes, restaurants, …
$162,417
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1
What do you get: apartments in the premium complex under construction with a panoramic sea v…
$278,190
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/6
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: apartment -based anti -agricultural emergency …
$160,238
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/6
What you get: Apartments of various layouts in the most popular area of ​​Mahmutlar. About c…
$144,659
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/12
For rentFor investmentWhat you get:Apartments in a modern complex under construction in the …
$133,531
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/14
What you get: New apartments in the developed area of ​​Mahmutlar. About construction: Const…
$160,238
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/6
What you get: A cozy complex with infrastructure in the center of the Mahmutlar area. About …
$166,914
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 256 m²
Floor 1/4
What do you get: you get a spacious and completely equipped apartment 3+2 duplex with an are…
$734,422
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/10
For investment What you get: New residential complex with the infrastructure of a five-star…
$210,312
Apartment in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Apartment
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Are you seeking the perfect blend of comfort, luxury, and convenience for your next home? Lo…
$127,838
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/10
What you get: Apartments in the center of the developed area of ​​Mahmutlar. About construct…
$139,095
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/5
For rent For investment What you get: A new investment project 100 meters from the sea in …
$194,733
Apartment in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Apartment
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Area 65 m²
Discover your new home in our contemporary residential complex, ideally situated in the hear…
$161,369
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/15
What do you get: you get the opportunity to purchase a modern apartment in a new residential…
$104,599
2 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 11/11
For investment What you get: A luxury investment project in the center of Mahmutlar, with t…
$261,499
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/11
What are you recalling: premium complexes -maingoenemenemachmutlar. The construction: constr…
$297,663
