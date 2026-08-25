Residential properties for sale in Eastern Anatolia Region, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Eastern Anatolia Region, Turkey

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Iğdır
126
Iğdır
126
Elazığ
32
Karakoçan
16
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178 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/5
For arandydlya investments, you will recall: an apartments of the development of the assembl…
$139 095
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1 bedroom apartment in Gulveren, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gulveren, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Welcome to an exceptional living experience in Antalya. This exquisite property spans 66 m2,…
$174 497
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3 room apartment in Edremit, Turkey
3 room apartment
Edremit, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/5
$4,65M
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/5
For rent. For investment What you get: Apartments and penthouses in the complex under cons…
$163 019
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Apartment in Gulveren, Turkey
Apartment
Gulveren, Turkey
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
The luxury flats are located in Kepez, Gulveren Neighborhood, Antalya, within a mixed-use co…
$577 004
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2 bedroom apartment in Osmanaga, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Osmanaga, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 84 m²
Discover the perfect studio for sale in the vibrant Osmanaga area of Kadıkoy, Istanbul. Idea…
$347 910
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1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/9
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: apartment complexesedianeone, Alania. The cons…
$215 876
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1 bedroom apartment in Demirtas, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Demirtas, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 5
What you get: Spacious and bright apartment 1+1 with an area of 50 m2 in a new modern reside…
$69 713
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2 bedroom apartment in Demirtas, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Demirtas, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 3
What you get: fully furnished apartment 2 + 1 with an area of 85 m2 on the 3rd floor, sea an…
$112 351
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4 room apartment in Edremit, Turkey
4 room apartment
Edremit, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 3/7
$7,56M
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2 bedroom apartment in Osmanaga, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Osmanaga, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 84 m²
Discover the ideal studio apartments for sale in the lively Osmanaga district in Kadıkoy, Is…
$347 910
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2 room apartment in Erzincan, Turkey
2 room apartment
Erzincan, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/4
$2,33M
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2 room apartment in Erzincan, Turkey
2 room apartment
Erzincan, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
$2,30M
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2 bedroom apartment in Gulveren, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Gulveren, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Welcome to an exceptional living experience in Antalya. This exquisite property spans 92 m2,…
$269 040
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2 room apartment in Erzincan, Turkey
2 room apartment
Erzincan, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/3
$3,20M
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2 bedroom apartment in Demirtas, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Demirtas, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 3/8
What you get: This is a bright and fully prepared apartment with furniture and modern renova…
$102 352
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1 bedroom apartment in Demirtas, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Demirtas, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 6/8
What you get: You become the owner of a stylish and modern apartment in a new complex create…
$67 061
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4 room apartment in Edremit, Turkey
4 room apartment
Edremit, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 4/5
$6,45M
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Apartment in Yesilbayir, Turkey
Apartment
Yesilbayir, Turkey
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Discover the epitome of modern living with the smart apartments located in the prestigious Y…
$686 480
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2 bedroom apartment in Osmanaga, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Osmanaga, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 84 m²
Discover the ideal studio apartments for sale in the vibrant Osmanaga neighborhood of Kadıko…
$347 910
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Gulveren, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Gulveren, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Welcome to an exceptional living experience in Antalya. This exquisite property spans 99 m2,…
$331 214
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Demirtas, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Demirtas, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 4
What you get: This apartment is not just housing, but your personal oasis for relaxation and…
$65 286
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3 bedroom apartment in Gulveren, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Gulveren, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Welcome to an exceptional living experience in Antalya. This exquisite property spans 160 m2…
$616 557
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3 room apartment in Erzincan, Turkey
3 room apartment
Erzincan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
$4,28M
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4 room apartment in İpekyolu, Turkey
4 room apartment
İpekyolu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/8
$6,39M
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1 bedroom apartment in Demirtas, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Demirtas, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 5
What you get: Modern apartment planning 1 + 1, with an area of 50 m2, located on the 5th flo…
$61 073
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4 room apartment in Edremit, Turkey
4 room apartment
Edremit, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 161 m²
Floor 4/7
$8,72M
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2 bedroom apartment in Osmanaga, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Osmanaga, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 84 m²
350 meters from the metro stop and the famous statue of the Bull in Kadyköy, 500 meters from…
$347 910
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1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/5
For rent. For investment What you get: Premium-class investment project in the developed O…
$146 884
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Apartment in Edremit, Turkey
Apartment
Edremit, Turkey
Area 2 m²
$13,66M
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Property types in Eastern Anatolia Region

apartments
houses

Properties features in Eastern Anatolia Region, Turkey

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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