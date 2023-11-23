Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Eastern Anatolia Region, Turkey

Iğdır
7
12 properties total found
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Altintas, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Altintas, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€134,500
Apartment in Tatlisu, Turkey
Apartment
Tatlisu, Turkey
€115,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with mountain view in Obakoey, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with mountain view
Obakoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 4
€169,000
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with Фитнес in Kale, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with Фитнес
Kale, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
Floor 4/5
Luxurious Dubleks 4 + 1 in the Kale areaArea: Antalya, Alanya, CharsDeveloped infrastructure…
€396,000
1 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Obakoey, Turkey
1 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Obakoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/3
The construction of the new complex and nbsp; in Alanya, in the Oba area. The pioneer of Ob…
€150,000
1 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Obakoey, Turkey
1 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Obakoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/3
€81,000
1 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Obakoey, Turkey
1 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Obakoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/5
Both are the well-known green part of Alanya, compared to other parts of Alanya, skyscrapers…
€109,000
1 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Obakoey, Turkey
1 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Obakoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/3
We offer a sincere and simple project that will facilitate your needs, where you will feel c…
€106,000
1 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Obakoey, Turkey
1 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Obakoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/4
We are pleased to present you a new project in the green area of Oba. The advantage of life …
€115,000
1 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Obakoey, Turkey
1 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Obakoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/4
We present to your attention a new chic object under construction! The project is a unique …
€90,000
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Sazlipinar, Turkey
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Sazlipinar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale duplex of 178 sq.meters in central Greece. The duplex is situated on the third floo…
€80,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Dogansehir, Turkey
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Dogansehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 310 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
€360,000
