Residential properties for sale in Black Sea Region, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Black Sea Region, Turkey

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Artvin
74
Trabzon
70
Çorum
60
Şavşat
46
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273 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
$91,598
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1 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments for Sale with Installment Plans in Trabzon Ortahisar The apartments for sale are …
$76,923
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3 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 9
Family-Friendly Apartments in a Complex in Yalıncak, Trabzon The apartments are located in a…
$119,980
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
3 bedroom apartment in İyidere, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
İyidere, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
In ancient times, Fethiye was known as Telmessos, "land of fires". Of course, the brightest …
$286,454
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2 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
What you get: a spacious apartment for a comfortable life, only 200 meters to the sea, a dev…
$161,849
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1 bedroom apartment in Konakli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
What you get: You become the owner of a cozy apartment 1+1 with an area of 45 m2, located on…
$66,259
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TekceTekce
1 room apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
1 room apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 11
Sea-View Apartments with Modern Architecture in Ortahisar, Yalıncak These chic and modern ap…
$104,685
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1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3
$144,096
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3 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Welcome to an exceptional living experience in Antalya. This exquisite property spans 155 m2…
$852,299
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1 bedroom apartment in Yenigun, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Yenigun, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
26 стильных однокомнатных и 6 роскошных двухкомнатных дуплексов. Здание расположено на участ…
$87,438
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1 bedroom apartment in Talisman, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Talisman, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/5
Aina Garden Residential Complex — Alanya, Oba District Complex type: 4 blocks Floors: 5 N…
Price on request
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Apartment in Altintas, Turkey
Apartment
Altintas, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Experience luxury living in the extraordinarily well-designed apartments located in the pres…
$160,313
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2 bedroom apartment in Denizkoy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Denizkoy, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
These newly built apartments are situated in a charming boutique complex in Mersin Tece, off…
$88,810
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5 bedroom house in Ortahisar, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 491 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant Houses in an Extensive Complex in Trabzon Ortahisar Elegant houses are located in t…
$741,469
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1 bedroom apartment in Cesmeli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Cesmeli, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
These stylish flats for sale in Mersin, located in the sought-after Çesmeli area of Erdemli,…
$86,085
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2 room apartment in Ilica, Turkey
2 room apartment
Ilica, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/9
$145,328
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3 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 7
3- Bedroom Sea View Apartments in Trabzon Ortahisar Apartments in Trabzon are located in Ayd…
$157,029
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Apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
Apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
The new apartments are located in Çankaya, Antalya's new popular residential center. The reg…
$819,586
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5 bedroom apartment in Yomra, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Yomra, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 332 m²
Stylish Apartments in Luxe Complex Close to Sea in Trabzon Yomra The apartments are situated…
$600,347
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Obakoy, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/4
What you get: Large garden duplex layout 4+1 with a total area of about 170 m2, located on 1…
$389,634
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2 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 2
What you get: Spacious apartment layout 2 + 1 with a total area of 120 m2 with two balconies…
$215,311
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Apartment in Denizkoy, Turkey
Apartment
Denizkoy, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Located in Tece, a sought-after area in Mersin's Mezitli district, these investment apartmen…
$50,303
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3 bedroom apartment in Beşikdüzü, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Beşikdüzü, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 7
3-Bedroom Apartments near Aquapark with Spacious Usage Areas in Besikduzu The apartments are…
$95,256
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1 bedroom apartment in Black Sea Region, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Black Sea Region, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/11
KOÇAHASANLI Residential Project 📍 Location: Koçahasanlı 🗓 Construction Start Date: 31.04.2…
Price on request
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5 bedroom house in Karaagac, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Karaagac, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 471 m²
These detached villas are located in Buyukcekmece, istanbul, near the beautiful Buyukcekmece…
$1,40M
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4 room apartment in İlkadım, Turkey
4 room apartment
İlkadım, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/5
$1,83M
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3 room apartment in Atakum, Turkey
3 room apartment
Atakum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/5
$3,17M
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2 bedroom apartment in Araklı, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Araklı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/6
Spacious Flat 500 M Distance of the Sea in Trabzon Araklı The flat is located in the Araklı …
$112,557
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3 room apartment in Düzce, Turkey
3 room apartment
Düzce, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/3
$3,43M
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1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
If you're looking for apartments for sale in Oba Alanya, this boutique residence offers an i…
$198,472
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Property types in Black Sea Region

apartments
houses

Properties features in Black Sea Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
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Luxury
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