Residential properties for sale in Aksu, Turkey

apartments
11
11 properties total found
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Calkaya, Turkey
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Calkaya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
€147,550
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Calkaya, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Calkaya, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Calkaya, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Calkaya, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Calkaya, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Calkaya, Turkey
Price on request
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Calkaya, Turkey
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Calkaya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
An exclusive premium project in eastern Antalya, in the Altyntash area. Apartments in a resi…
€139,800
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Calkaya, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Calkaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 7
Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a g…
€279,667
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Calkaya, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Calkaya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 7
Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a g…
€174,079
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Aksu, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
Dream apartment 1 + 1 with own gardenArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashBuilt on a land plot of 1…
€155,000
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Aksu, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/1
Chic apartment 1 + 1 in the attractive new complex of AntalyaArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashB…
€130,000
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Calkaya, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Calkaya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/2
€144,000
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Calkaya, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Calkaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartment 2 + 1 in a new quality suite near the airport in AntalyaArea: Antalya, Aksu, Altyn…
€236,000
