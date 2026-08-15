Residential properties for sale in Alanya, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Alanya, Turkey

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apartments
2786
houses
435
3 221 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
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3 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Rare single-story villa with sea views in Kargıcak on a 700 m² plot Anyone seeking a villa w…
$449,979
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1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
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1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Unlike the many high-rise developments in the Alanya region, The Maris Premiere is a boutiqu…
$205,228
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Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Furnished 3-room apartment in Mahmutlar with generous living space This furnished 3-room apa…
$103,841
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2 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 7/12
2+1 apartment for sale in Mahmutlar, Alanya, 250 meters from the seaWe offer for sale a spac…
$153,762
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 8/11
We offer for sale a spacious furnished apartment 2 + 1 in Mahmutlar, Alanya, located just 50…
$165,323
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Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
4 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa 4+1 for sale in Alanya, Kargicak - 250 m2, furnished, with panoramic viewsWe offer for…
$502,790
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Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa 4+1 with private pool for sale in Kargicak, AlanyaWe offer for sale a spacious villa 4…
$496,488
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa 3+1 for sale in Alanya, KargydzhakWe offer for sale a spacious two-level villa 3+1 in …
$369,480
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Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Art City Residence – Güllerpınarı / Alanya This 3-room apartment in Alanya city center is lo…
$317,293
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3 bedroom apartment in İshaklı, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
İshaklı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Furnished villa in Alanya-Demirtas with sea view and 4 rooms This villa in Alanya Demirtas i…
$194,991
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1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 9
Price listApartment, 1+1Floor: 2, , 48m², €63,000Discover the epitome of modern living with …
$72,493
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 4/4
This beautifully designed 3-bedroom duplex is located in the sought-after Cleopatra area of …
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 9
Price listApartment, 2+1Floor: 6, , 120m², €140,000Welcome to your dream home in the vibrant…
$161,096
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4 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
4 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 153 m²
Floor 8/9
$346,753
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3 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 103 m²
Floor 8/9
$392,986
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1 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 5
Price listApartment, 1+1Floor: 4, , 60m², €64,000Welcome to your dream retreat nestled in th…
$73,644
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
Price listVilla, 7+2Floor: 1, , 430m², €2,600,000Nestled along the stunning coastline of Ala…
$2,99M
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3 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 115 m²
Floor 8/9
$300,519
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3 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 4/5
Located right on the beachfront in Mahmutlar, one of Alanya's most sought-after areas, this …
$230,133
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Price listVilla, 3+1Floor: 1, , 175m², €236,000Step into your dream retreat in the enchantin…
$271,562
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1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/11
What do you recall: Cozy Komplegumorgumoriygomoryzovavsavsallar. Options: Construction of a …
$126,402
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Price listVilla, 3+1, 179m², €330,000Welcome to your dream coastal sanctuary, nestled in the…
$379,726
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2 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 3
What you get: a bright apartment 2 + 1 of 110 m2, located on the 3rd floor, the south-west s…
$148,436
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1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Looking foraffordable Alanya real estate? This 1+1 apartment in Mahmutlar’s popularGarden Li…
$88,065
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Rosy Garden Alanya
$306,121
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1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 7
Mountain and Sea-View Flat in a Three-Block Residential Complex in Alanya Alanya is one of t…
$147,601
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1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Bella Land
$159,090
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2 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 5
Price listApartment, 2+1Floor: 2, , 72m², €170,000Step into the epitome of modern coastal li…
$195,616
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1 bedroom apartment in Oba, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Apartments for sale in the Victory Garden Oba complex: Photos of the apartments are avail…
$142,882
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1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 4
Price listApartment, 1+1Floor: 1, , 55m², €56,749Welcome to your dream home in the heart of …
$65,589
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