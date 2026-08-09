Residential properties for sale in Iğdır, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Iğdır, Turkey

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Iğdır
126
126 properties total found
Apartment 15 bedrooms in Alibeykoy, Turkey
Apartment 15 bedrooms
Alibeykoy, Turkey
Bedrooms 15
Area 3 200 m²
Located in Alibeykoy, a rapidly growing neighborhood in the Eyupsultan district of Istanbul,…
$8,94M
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1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/5
For rent. For investment What you get: A new complex on the hills of the developed Oba dis…
$154,674
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1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/4
What you get: Apartments in a complex overlooking Alanya and the sea in Oba district. About…
$155,786
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/6
What you get: Luxury 2+1 apartment in the picturesque Oba district. The residential comple…
$195,846
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1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/3
What you get: You get a modern 1+1 apartment in a new residential complex in Oba district. T…
$183,605
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1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/4
For rent. For investment What you get: Apartments in a cozy complex in Alanya with views o…
$144,659
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1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/6
For investment What you get: Elite residential complex in a quiet, mountainous part of Oba …
$186,944
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1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/6
For citizenship For rent. For investment What you get: Premium housing in a complex under…
$194,733
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1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/7
For rent. For investment What you get: Apartments in a new complex in the developed Oba ar…
$150,223
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1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/3
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: Apartments -Openthass -Viddamnamoskhobsklovalo…
$135,757
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1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/5
What do you recall: New Comprehensive Delivee. Office: began buildings of 2022, asdaccomplex…
$143,546
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1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/4
For citizenship For rent. For investment What you get: Apartments and penthouses in the c…
$135,757
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2 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/5
For rent. For investment What you get: Complex with infrastructure within walking distance…
$156,065
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1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 7/11
For rent. For investment What you get: Apartments in a modern complex in Alanya with views…
$150,223
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4 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
Floor 1/5
What are you recalling: the residence of the Ovtihomedicomeone -omeobe. The construction: th…
$439,540
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1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/5
What you get: Apartments in a complex of boutique format in an open area for residence permi…
$131,306
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Townhouse 1 bedroom in Obakoy, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/6
For rent. For investment What you get: New residential complex for investment and living i…
$200,297
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2 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/2
What you get: Three-bedroom apartment in Oba district, which is open for residence permit A…
$157,480
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1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/5
For rent. For investment What you get: New apartments in a complex with infrastructure in …
$166,914
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2 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/4
For rent For investment What do you get: the construction of the complex began in November…
$211,424
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1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/5
What you get: Own apartment in a quiet and cozy area of Oba surrounded by orchards. On con…
$111,276
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1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/6
For arandydlya investments, you will recall: apartment -reptile recruiting -in -dimenskihiru…
$139,095
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1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/5
For rent. For investment What you get: Apartments in a new complex in Oba district On con…
$155,230
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1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/5
What are you recalling: new -scale comprehensive switch farming. Options: surrender is plann…
$228,116
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1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/5
For rent. For investment What you get: Apartments and duplexes in a modern complex with it…
$144,659
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1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/5
Both are the well-known green part of Alanya, compared to other parts of Alanya, skyscrapers…
$107,737
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1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/5
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: apartments of aniophysular complex and the dev…
$133,531
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1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/4
For the Crown of Distillery -Audiwestations, you will recall: residential complex and frauds…
$199,184
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1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/6
For the Investigations, you will recover: NEW LIFE -LEVELOCELSTICHECHICHOOGENAROBA. RION \ B…
$127,967
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2 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/4
What do you get: a great option for investment and for life on the coast of the Mediterranea…
$150,223
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Property types in Iğdır

apartments
houses

Properties features in Iğdır, Turkey

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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