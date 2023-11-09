UAE
Residential properties for sale in Central Anatolia Region, Turkey
247 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Ankara, Turkey
3
1
65 m²
6
Advantageously Located Brand New Apartments in Ankara Çankaya The brand-new apartments for s…
€91,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
3
2
130 m²
30
Apartments for Sale in a Luxury Complex in Ankara Oran Modern apartments for sale are locate…
€290,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Pursaklar, Turkey
3
1
190 m²
6
Chic Apartments with City View in a Complex in Ankara Pursaklar Modern-designed apartments a…
€97,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Yapracik, Turkey
3
2
212 m²
21
Investment Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Etimesgut Ankara New-build apartments are lo…
€176,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Yapracik, Turkey
3
1
137 m²
Investment Apartments in Luxury Complex in Ankara Etimesgut The apartments for sale are loca…
€143,000
Recommend
Apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
What is the Cebeci Towers in Alanya, Mahmutlar? CEBECI TOWERS Project modern project loc…
Price on request
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
2
1
92 m²
38
Valley View Properties from the Themed Luxury Real Estate Project in Ankara The city view pr…
€207,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Ankara, Turkey
3
1
74 m²
4
New Build Flats with Stylish Design in Boutique Project in Ankara Incek The new build flats …
€94,500
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Pursaklar, Turkey
4
2
191 m²
6
Chic Apartments with City View in a Complex in Ankara Pursaklar Modern-designed apartments a…
€107,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Sincan, Turkey
5
2
170 m²
14
Brand-New Apartments in Secure Complex in Ankara Ankara is the capital of Turkey and one of …
€123,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Sincan, Turkey
3
71 m²
49
Luxury residence with a swimming pool and services in a prestigious area, Ankara, Turkey We…
€240,130
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with children playground
Etimesgut, Turkey
3
310 m²
21
New residence with a swimming pool and a spa center near a metro station, Ankara, Turkey Th…
€280,896
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
2
1
55 m²
6
City View Apartments in Ankara Cankaya Suitable for Investment The apartments are located in…
€60,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
3
1
85 m²
6
City View Apartments in Ankara Cankaya Suitable for Investment The apartments are located in…
€85,500
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
4
1
120 m²
6
City View Apartments in Ankara Cankaya Suitable for Investment The apartments are located in…
€122,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
3
1
105 m²
6
Flats with Private Garden Usage in New Building with Atakule View in Ankara Cankaya The flat…
€80,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
4
2
110 m²
6
Flats with Private Garden Usage in New Building with Atakule View in Ankara Cankaya The flat…
€100,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
3
2
110 m²
6
New Apartments with City Views in Ankara Çankaya Çankaya is a central location where people…
€113,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
4
2
150 m²
6
New Apartments with City Views in Ankara Çankaya Çankaya is a central location where people…
€160,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Yenimahalle, Turkey
3
2
125 m²
16
Luxury Flats in a Secure Complex in Ankara Turkey Modern-designed flats are located in Ankar…
€155,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Yapracik, Turkey
5
2
268 m²
Investment Apartments in Luxury Complex in Ankara Etimesgut The apartments for sale are loca…
€293,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Altindag, Turkey
2
1
70 m²
1/4
Ready to Move Apartments with Spacious Interiors in Ankara Altindag New apartments for sale …
€51,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Goelbasi, Turkey
2
1
50 m²
4
Newly-Built Apartments Near Mogan Lake in Ankara Golbasi Gölbaşı is one of the most popular …
€83,500
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
4
2
115 m²
6
Independent Garden Apartments in Brand New Building in Ankara Çankaya Ankara is the capital …
€137,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
3
1
100 m²
6
Independent Garden Apartments in Brand New Building in Ankara Çankaya Ankara is the capital …
€109,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Altindag, Turkey
5
2
190 m²
18
Spacious apartments in Ankara Kecioren, Ovacik Neighborhood Suited for Family Lifestyle The …
€282,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Altindag, Turkey
5
3
220 m²
32
High-Quality Flats in 32 Storey Tower in Keçiören Ovacık The flats in Ankara are located in …
€320,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
5
2
215 m²
48
Brand-New Ready-to-Move Real Estate in a Residential Complex in Ankara Oran Real estate for …
€363,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
4
2
173 m²
48
Brand-New Ready-to-Move Real Estate in a Residential Complex in Ankara Oran Real estate for …
€314,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
3
1
113 m²
48
Brand-New Ready-to-Move Real Estate in a Residential Complex in Ankara Oran Real estate for …
€251,000
Recommend
