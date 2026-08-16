Residential properties for sale in Central Anatolia Region, Turkey

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Central Anatolia Region
  4. Residential

Residential property for sale in Central Anatolia Region, Turkey

;
Ankara
5
Nevşehir
169
Eskişehir
127
Avanos
132
Show more
548 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 2
1-3 Bedroom Apartments with Indoor Parking in Ankara Çankaya As the capital of Turkey, Ankar…
$103,528
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Mamak, Turkey
1 room apartment
Mamak, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Flats for Sale in a Well-Designed Complex in Ankara Mamak Mamak, one of Ankara's rapidly dev…
$42,188
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Apartments for Sale in a Socially Well-Equipped Project in Çankaya Ankara These apartments a…
$237,852
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
3 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Apartments for Sale in a Socially Well-Equipped Project in Çankaya Ankara These apartments a…
$488,143
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
1-3 Bedroom Apartments with Indoor Parking in Ankara Çankaya As the capital of Turkey, Ankar…
$198,959
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Mamak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mamak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Flats for Sale in a Well-Designed Complex in Ankara Mamak Mamak, one of Ankara's rapidly dev…
$62,927
Leave a request
TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 2
1-3 Bedroom Apartments with Indoor Parking in Ankara Çankaya As the capital of Turkey, Ankar…
$120,301
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mamak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mamak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Flats for Sale in a Well-Designed Complex in Ankara Mamak Mamak, one of Ankara's rapidly dev…
$83,710
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
3 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/4
$5,76M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
4 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 7/9
$3,02M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 231 m²
Number of floors 19
New Luxury Real Estate in a Complex with a Pool at the Prestigious Location in Çankaya The r…
$356,275
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 15
Luxury Apartments with Lake View in a Forest Concept Complex in Ankara Oran Çankaya district…
$418,739
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Mamak, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Mamak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 37
Ready to Move Flats with City View in Ankara Flats are located in a high-demand area in Mama…
$269,520
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
4 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
Floor 3/3
$6,63M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Tepebaşı, Turkey
4 room apartment
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Floor 1/3
$2,73M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
4 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 5/5
$1,61M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
4 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/4
$7,15M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Tepebaşı, Turkey
3 room apartment
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/4
$1,98M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 48
Ready-to-Move Apartments with City and Valley Views in Ankara The apartments for sale are lo…
$665,124
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
4 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 3/3
$3,72M
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms in Karagozler Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 6 rooms
Karagozler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
$25,58M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 17
Luxurious Apartments in a Complex with Pool and Shopping Center in Ankara Çankaya is one of …
$141,122
Leave a request
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 244 m²
Floor 38/40
Valley-View Apartments in an Ecological Project in Çankaya Ankara The environmentally friend…
$859,456
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bayir Mahallesi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bayir Mahallesi, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Welcome to an exceptional living experience in Yalova. This exquisite property spans 140 m2,…
$306,337
Leave a request
Duplex 4 rooms in Odunpazarı, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor 2/2
$3,00M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
4 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 3/4
$3,55M
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Etimesgut, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 427 m²
Floor 21
New Apartments in a Mega Project in Ankara Etimesgut The brand-new apartments are in a mega…
$1,47M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Tepebaşı, Turkey
2 room apartment
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 7/8
$1,73M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
4 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/7
$3,00M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Tepebaşı, Turkey
3 room apartment
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/4
$2,03M
Leave a request

Property types in Central Anatolia Region

apartments
houses

Properties features in Central Anatolia Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go