Residential properties for sale in Nevşehir, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Nevşehir, Turkey

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169 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 11/12
What you get: Modern residential complex on an area of 6000 m2. The project offers a variety…
$72 766
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1 bedroom apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/5
What you get: Apartment with a layout of 1 + 1 with a total area of 60 m2, fully furnished a…
$183 555
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1 bedroom apartment in Demirtas Koyu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Demirtas Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/9
For rent. For investment What you get: New investment project with infrastructure at an at…
$104 599
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
1 bedroom apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
What you get: Cozy apartments 1 + 1 in a modern residential complex with a developed infrast…
$73 071
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1 bedroom apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/10
What you get: One-bedroom apartment in a modern residential complex with hotel infrastructur…
$119 760
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1 bedroom apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/5
What you get: We present to your attention a unique opportunity to buy a two-bedroom apartme…
$138 450
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International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
1 bedroom apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
What you get: A unique opportunity to become a property owner in a boutique complex with a l…
$145 089
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1 bedroom apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/2
What you get: Spacious apartment of 65 m2, located on the 2nd floor of an elite complex. The…
$227 236
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1 bedroom apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/4
What you get: Elegant 1+1 apartment in a club house on the 3rd floor, with an area of 56 m2,…
$105 861
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1 bedroom apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1
What you get: This is an ideal choice for those who appreciate comfort, modernity and high q…
$216 300
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5 bedroom apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/5
What you get: This spacious apartment with a separate kitchen and 5 bedrooms is a great solu…
$405 884
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1 bedroom apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/4
For citizenship For rent. For investment What you get: Elite complex in Alanya for year-r…
$207 178
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2 bedroom apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 2/5
What you get: Spacious corner apartment of 122 m2 with a large balcony and its own green are…
$121 238
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2 bedroom apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 4/9
What you get: Apartment 2+1 with design design in a complex located 250 meters from the sea.…
$160 768
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1 bedroom apartment in Demirtas Koyu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Demirtas Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/7
For rent. For investment What you get: New apartments near the sea in Demirtas district, A…
$277 077
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1 bedroom apartment in Demirtas Koyu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Demirtas Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/11
For rent. For investment What you get: New apartments in Demirtas district, Alanya. On …
$99 036
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1 bedroom apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/5
For citizenship For rent. For investment What you get: New complex three kilometers from …
$204 582
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2 bedroom apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/4
What you get: Luxury residential complex, including 17 apartments located in one 5-storey bl…
$179 404
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/5
What you get: A stunning two-level penthouse of 100 m2 on the 6th and 7th floors of a new ho…
$370 753
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1 bedroom apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/5
For rent. For investment What you get: Apartments and commercial properties in a new compl…
$196 274
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1 bedroom apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/6
For the Crown of Hands of Awards, you will recover: apartment -based complexraiobrainoob, cl…
$168 034
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/5
For rent. What you get: Luxury petnhouse on the 11th and 12th floors in Mahmutlar, Alanya, …
$370 236
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1 bedroom apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/11
What you get: Apartment 1 + 1 in a new house in Kargicak, only 500 m to the sea. Ideal for t…
$94 954
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1 bedroom apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/4
What you get: Apartments 1+1 in a new complex in Okurjalar district. District/beach: The co…
$90 242
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1 bedroom apartment in Demirtas Koyu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Demirtas Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/10
For rent. For investment What you get: Apartments in a luxury complex in Demirtas district…
$162 463
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/5
What you get: Spacious penthouse 2 + 1 with furniture, located in the picturesque area of Ka…
$214 012
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2 bedroom apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
In the standard payment type; 40% down payment and 6 months installments are available, but …
$201 464
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1 bedroom apartment in Demirtas Koyu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Demirtas Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/7
For rent. For investment What you get: Apartments and penthouses in a new complex in Demir…
$137 426
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2 bedroom apartment in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 7/11
What you get: New complex in a quiet part of Mahmutlar district. On construction: Construct…
$145 397
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/5
What you get: This stylish 4+1 duplex with an area of 200 m2 is fully ready for occupancy. T…
$161 978
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Property types in Nevşehir

apartments
houses

Properties features in Nevşehir, Turkey

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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