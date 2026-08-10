Residential properties for sale in Muratpasa, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Muratpasa, Turkey

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apartments
1812
houses
223
2 035 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 5
Ready-to-Move Apartments in a Complex with Social Amenities within Walking Distance of the B…
$541,404
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 5
Ready-to-Move Apartments in a Complex with Social Amenities within Walking Distance of the B…
$183,156
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3 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 85 m²
2+1 in the center of Antalya - a separate kitchen, 86 m2, near MarkAntalyaApartment for thos…
$78,331
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4 bedroom house in Muratpasa, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 353 m²
Furnished Villa Close to the Beach and Daily Amenities in Kargıcak, Alanya Renowned for its …
$443,491
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Mountain and City View Apartments in a Stylish 2-Block Complex with Rich Amenities in Alanya…
$137,223
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 625 m²
Luxury Designed Detached Villa with Smart Home System, Pool and Garden for Sale in Alanya Ka…
$1,91M
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
Social zones:- outdoor pool- playground- barbecue area- fitness, basketball and volleyball c…
$122,325
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3 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
$581,151
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Turnkey Apartments in Alanya Mahmutlar in a Four-Block Complex with Full Amenities Mahmutlar…
$212,136
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2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Eden Terrace
$181,168
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Comfortable and High-Quality Apartments with Sea View in Alanya Payallar Payallar, one of th…
$118,786
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 11
Area 53 m²
Diamond Residence
$179,730
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
A peaceful life awaits you and your family in one of the most beautiful locations in Istanbu…
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Area 137 m²
In our Topkapı project, concepts such as inner garden, courtyard and life are at the forefro…
Price on request
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Apartments for Sale 800 Meters from the Beach in Alanya Kestel Alanya, as one of the leading…
$374,938
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2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 5
$156,665
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4 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Area 390 m²
Hillside Planet promises you a peaceful life in Hurma Neighborhood in Konyaaltı, one of the …
$2,29M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Real Estate for Sale in a Complex Like Five Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Demirtaş The Demirt…
$264,186
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish Apartments in a Hotel Concept Project in Alanya Oba The stylish apartments are situa…
$302,314
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2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Freesia Residence
$226,112
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3 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
Chic Design Apartments in a Complex 400 m from the Coast in Alanya Antalya Alanya is situate…
$635,979
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3 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Spacious Sea-View Properties in a Full Amenity Complex in Alanya Oba Oba, one of the most be…
$432,619
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4 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Area 144 m²
The glimmer of Istanbul is hidden in these houses built with love!A safe and aesthetic life …
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
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Duplex 3 rooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 6
$4,07M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 4/4
Properties in a Complex with Social Amenities Near the Beach in Kestel Alanya With the urban…
$389,282
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3 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Brand New Real Estate Near the Sea in Alanya Center The brand-new real estate in Alanya for …
$350,012
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3 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
$296,905
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
New Real Estate in a Central Location Near the Sea in Alanya Avsallar has become a frequentl…
$290,043
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